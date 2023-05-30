TRANSFER — From different vehicles to members coming and going, many things have changed at the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department over its 75-year history.
To celebrate that history and give the public a chance to see the department's current members and equipment, the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department will host a 75th Anniversary Open House Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Steele Station, 58 Delmar Drive.
The event will feature a station show, showcase the department's trucks and equipment, and more, said Amanda McCloskey, a firefighter, EMT and member of the anniversary committee.
The department will showcase its history through a series of photographs, awards, and other records on display — much of it collected by the late Wayne Adams, one of the department's original members who passed away in 2009.
"Wayne had a lot of records he kept himself, like rosters of people who joined," said David McCloskey, a firefighter and EMT with the department.
According to historical documents, local officials and residents first met to discuss forming the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department in February of 1948, in the basement of the former Zion Reformed Church, now Zion's United Church of Christ.
David said things apparently progressed quickly, as the department's first recorded call was a grass fire on April 4, 1948.
The fire department was originally headquartered at a station on Broad Street, and a satellite station was later built on the property next to where the fire station is now located on Delmar Drive. That satellite station was eventually demolished, and the Steele Station is now the department's main location.
Though David said there weren't "too many" group photos of previous department rosters, there were multiple photos of the department's previous vehicles, including a U.S. military "Duck" amphibious vehicle that was used by the department during the 60s or early 70s.
How the department acquired the former military vehicle is unclear, he said.
Other photos of previously-used vehicles reflect not just the changing times, but the increasing costs and regulations fire departments face.
Any new fire vehicles must meet strict requirements. Transfer's latest fire truck, purchased new in 2004, cost about $310,000, said Chief Phillip McCloskey Jr.
Some of the department's past vehicles included oil tanker trucks or tow trucks, repurposed for use as firefighting vehicles as shown in various photos.
"We couldn't do that any more with the regulations and insurance requirements out there. We can't even have trucks with open cabs," Phillip said.
Aside from equipment changes, there have been personnel changes over the years — including a statewide decrease in volunteer firefighters.
At the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department, there are about currently 38 members including firefighters, fire police, support members, and other categories. However, the amount of responding volunteers can also depend on whether a call comes in during business hours, at night, or on a weekend, David said.
Training can also be an intimidating factor for new recruits, since a volunteer must complete about six months' worth of essential training initially, followed by continuing training requirements, Phillip said.
"There's a lot of time that goes into it, even after you're officially a member," Phillip said.
Phillip and David came to fire fighting through their father, Phillip McCloskey Sr., who worked as an EMT and joined the Transfer Volunteer Fire Department in the early 70s.
About 12 members of the McCloskey family have since become members of the department, with eight current members including Phillip Jr., who has served for 35 years, and David, who has served for 23 years.
Phillip and David said most volunteers have had similar introductions to fire fighting, whether it's through a family member or a friend.
"It really is a calling," Phillip said.
Although the tasks that volunteer firefighters are asked to perform only increases over the years, from the WMD training issued following the 9/11 attacks to the many Transfer firefighters who double as EMTs, the service is still rewarding.
"We're just neighbors helping our neighbors," David said.
