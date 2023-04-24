GROVE CITY — Grove City Community Library’s announcement of dwindling finances was quickly met with an outpouring of support.
“The response has been tremendous,” Amy Gallagher, library director, said on Monday.
Library leaders sounded the alarm April 17 that the library is in danger of closing its doors because funding — particularly donations, the nonprofit’s primary source of revenues — has been on the decline.
Residents and businesses are lining up fundraisers and helping to spread the word while patrons have been stopping by or posting on social media.
• Kelly Dumrauf is organizing a craft and vendor show for the library; it’s set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Grove City Memorial Park. There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.
• Joni Kummer is making custom Harry Potter bookmarks to help raise money for the library.
• Grove City Nutrition, 12 Pine Grove Village Drive, Pine Township, will donate a percentage of all June 2 sales to the library.
• Broad Street Grille, 131 S. Broad St., Grove City, is collecting donations for the library. Those who donate will receive 15 percent off their meal.
• On May 18, Primanti Bros. in Springfield Township, will donate 20 percent of the day’s sales to the library.
• Heather Baker, the library’s director of children’s programming, is organizing a bake sale for June 5 to benefit the library.
• Baker, known for making baked goods, plans to make some extra special goodies for the sale. Offers to help are already pouring in. Those who would like to contribute to the bake sale can contact her.
The library’s calendar is jam-packed with fundraising programs and events, like Fandom Fest on May 13 and the annual used book sale on Sept. 9.
Other events in the works include designer purse bingo and a soccer benefit.
People are also sharing stories about how much they love the library, confirming that the patrons really do value the library.
“It has been very heartwarming,” Gallagher said.
Lydia Speice posted on Facebook that the library provides many services for kids in the area. Her children have learned about math, cooperation, persistence, friendship and so much more.
She urges other patrons to help in any way they’re able to ensure future generations can enjoy the library.
Gallagher continues to apply for grants, which is time consuming, and she hopes that the library will have a better idea at the end of the month on how the finances are looking.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be closed on Saturdays starting in May.
More info: Visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook. For more information on the craft show, email Email Kelly Dumrauf at creationsbykellypa@gmail.com. To order a Harry Potter bookmark, donate $10 to the library, then message Kummer on Facebook and send a copy of the receipt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.