MERCER – A trial is scheduled Sept. 19 for a man accused of strangling his newlywed wife to death in June 2021.

Eric Raymond George, 45, formerly of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 87, Mercer, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, strangulation and criminal homicide for the June 14, 2021, killing of his wife, Serena Ann Schoeder, 41, of Lemoore, Calif.

+3 'The most lethal time': Murder victim was leaving husband when she was killed MERCER – Serena Ann Schoeder met her then-future husband when she was in eighth grade. Almost three decades later, he is in Mercer County Jail…

Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said that when Schoeder told her husband she planned to leave him, he attacked her.

Acker said George and Schoeder were playing games in George’s mother’s trailer that night when George went to the bedroom and asked his wife to come with him. He then strangled her after she told him she was leaving. The couple had been married since January 2021.

State police in Mercer said George called Mercer County 911 at 10:44 p.m. that Monday and reported that his wife was dead.

According to a criminal complaint, after the call was transferred to state police, George told a trooper that his wife was dead and that he had strangled her, police said.

An autopsy performed by Dr. Eric Vey of the Erie County Coroner’s office ruled Schoeder’s death as homicide by asphyxiation due to strangulation.

NOTE: All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.