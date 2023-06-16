SHARON – Those hearing a huge thud Friday afternoon in downtown Sharon came to find it was from a hefty crankshaft and a part of another falling off a truck.
Around 3:30 p.m. a flatbed truck carrying the two pieces from Ellwood National Crankshaft’s Sharon plant dropped the load on South Sharpsville Avenue, between East State Street and East Connelly Boulevard.
No injuries were reported. Both pieces rolled to the side of the road as Sharon police and fire departments were on hand to block off a section of the street.
A couple Ellwood Crankshaft employees arrived shortly later to view the scene and assist. They said they had no authority to speak to the news media.
No official size or weight of the solid-metal pieces was available. But onlookers guessed the big piece was roughly 15 feet long and could weigh up to 10,000 pounds. Guesses on the small piece put the length at roughly 8 feet and weighed around 3,000 pounds.
Several gouges a couple inches deep could be seen in the blacktop where the load fell.
Sharon police called in a heavy-duty crane truck that lifted both pieces back onto the truck, and the driver drove away with the load.
The driver’s name and other information wasn’t immediately available. The accident remains under investigation.
