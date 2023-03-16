SHARON – Green shirts, hats, scarves and apparel of almost every kind was found among the thousands viewing the inaugural Slainte Sharon St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sharon early Thursday evening.
Slainte, which is Gaelic for “cheers,’’ could also be heard as the parade wound its way through Sharon’s downtown.
Kerry Brinkhurst – who was named after County Kerry in Ireland – her husband Patrick and the rest of her extended family enjoyed watching the parade with their seven-month-old daughter Fiona.
“We named her that because that was the name of the bed and breakfast my husband and I stayed at when we visited Ireland seven years ago,’’ Brinkhurst said.
Her mother, Sandy Ryan, was on hand to talk about the family’s Irish history.
“We’re a little Polish and French,’’ Ryan said. “But we don’t pay any attention to that.’’
Originally from Sharpsville, Brinkhurst and her husband moved to Washington, D.C., and recently returned to the area.
After living in a city, one thing immediately stuck out for the couple.
“I can’t believe there’s a free parking garage,’’ Brinkhurst said of Sharon’s parking deck.
They also enjoyed corned beef and cabbage, a traditional Irish meal in America, served earlier in the day at the Mercer VFW. They have plans for a return trip to the Emerald Isle.
Vendors strolled by the crowd offering items such as balloons and Irish flags.
With radiant red hair, Gianna Colello of Sharon enjoyed the parade with her family. Her father is half Irish.
“But I’m mostly Italian,’’ Colello said. “But I’m often mistaken for being Irish.’’
Her family enjoyed green eggs and ham served for Thursday’s breakfast at Quaker Steak and Lube’s downtown Sharon restaurant.
Donna McGrath watched on while wearing a green, Irish-made sweater. Years ago she traveled to southern Ireland.
“But when I came back I researched our genealogy and found our family came from Northern Ireland,’’ McGrath said. “ I want to go back and visit there.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.