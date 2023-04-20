MERCER – Two candidates are vying for Republican nominations as Mercer County sheriff.
The current sheriff, Bruce Rosa, is not seeking another term. There are no Democratic candidates.
Timothy M. Callahan, and Anthony Tedesco, both current deputies, will battle in the May primary.
Timothy Callahan
Callahan, 54, has been a deputy for six years. Before that, he was a Pennsylvania state trooper for 25 years.
Callahan said Rosa has run the office the best and safest he has seen since he has been a deputy.
“Very few changes need to happen,” Callahan said. “The only changes I plan on making are more training, and more public service that has to do with the K-9 doing activities with schools.”
The sheriff’s K-9 passed away about five months ago, and the office is about to train a new dog.
“Public service with a K-9 is a really good thing in the schools,” Callahan said. “The K-9 will be replaced and I hope to get involved with that again.
In addition, Callahan thinks deputies need more firearms training, and more equipment.
He said as he works in the Mercer County courthouse, he hears no complaints about the sheriff’s office.
“We have a pretty well-oiled machine,” Callahan said. “We’re doing everything we need to in the courthouse.”
Anthony Tedesco
Tedesco, 39, has been a sheriff’s deputy for 15 years. He has also served as a police officer in Farrell.
Tedesco said he has been very active since he ran for sheriff almost four years ago.
“I really put myself into the communities all over Mercer County,” Tedesco said. “I listened to people’s concerns.”
Two of those concerns are streamlining the issuance of handgun permits in the county, and standing up for residents’ constitutional rights. Tedesco said he knows how important the Second Amendment is to county residents.
Tedesco said the sheriff need to be active in the community.
“It’s important that people know who you are, and that’s how you build trust,” Tedesco said.
He would also like to help address the lack of police officers applying for jobs in all of Mercer County’s municipalities.
“There’s a major need for the sheriff to be able to help, through transports and PFA (Protection From Abuse) services,” Tedesco said. “This way, we can relieve the stress of local municipalities, so their officers can patrol their streets and keep them safe.”
Tedesco said the most important issue is to listen to the community.
“The sheriff works for the people,” Tedesco said. “We should listen to their concerns, and I would run my department that way.”
