FARRELL – Two Democratic candidates are vying for one open slot for the Farrell mayor’s race in the May primaries.
Incumbent Kimberly Doss has served as mayor for almost four years and before that was on Farrell’s city council for eight years. Newcomer Terrence Crumby is coming off a 4-year term on Farrell’s city council.
Doss outlined the responsibilities of mayor according to the Home Rule charter.
The mayor is the presiding officer over all council meeting, and can make appointments to boards, commissions, and authorities with the advice and consent of council. The mayor is the ceremonial head and official representative of the municipality, and emergency powers that council may establish by ordinance to suppress mobs, riots, and tumultuous assemblies, or to take over control in case of an emergency. The mayor’s signature is required on all checks, transactions, resolutions, and new or revised ordinances.
Terrence Crumby
Crumby, 49, is a Pennsylvania state constable and owner and operator of a small Farrell business. He volunteers in different activities including baseball and basketball youth tournaments.
“My goal at this current stage, if elected, is to see better work performance with the city manager and public safety,” Crumby said. “And just see to the needs of the youth and senior citizens.”
Crumby was born and raised in Farrell. He graduated from Farrell High School in 1992.
“I just want to bring back and build relationships back in our community and continue from there,” Crumby said.
Crumby said people are talking about trying to get the city back on the map.
“We have to draw people to the city,” he said. “Administration has to be intact. If we’re not intact, nobody is coming here. We have to make things accessible for people to draw to this community.”
Kimberly Doss
Doss, 62, is a native of Farrell who graduated from Farrell High School in 1978. She is an imaging specialist with a master’s degree in health administration.
Doss said she is proud of several items of interest that have happened in Farrell under her tenure, including registering local residents and helped coordinate over a thousand COVID-19 vaccines provided by Walberg Pharmacy in Greenville with high school staff, the city clerk, and administration in a short period of time.
The city attracted a new Dollar General, creating jobs and increasing the retail tax base, and received funding for the Idaho Street project, splash pad, and an outdoor volleyball facility.
Emerson Avenue and French Street upgrade projects were completed, along with the PennDOT renovation of the intersection street lights on Mercer Avenue between Roemer Boulevard and Sharon New Castle Road.
Also, the Farrell plaza was completed, demolitions were completed. Doss attended several city events, and 2022 provided information to the city manager to pursue the Strategic Management Planning program and Grass Roots Solutions.
“In my first term, I had to learn my role and responsibilities to help get things in perspective and in position,” Doss said. “Now it is time to take action to move Farrell forward, which takes council and the residents.”
One of her objectives has been working with the Redevelopment Authority to identify lots owned by them or the city to sell them so they can be put back on the tax base.
“We may need to look at an adopt-a-lot program (Lots To Love) like Sharon,” Doss said.
Doss thinks the city needs more businesses and dining establishments while retaining current businesses.
“In order for Farrell to attract businesses, we need someone to invest in our city and we need a grant writer whose compensation is built within the grant,” Doss said. “Look at the city of Sharon. They have several investors, have hired a grant writer, and have received a lot more funding since they are considered a metro city.”
Doss said Farrell has numerous programs that help low to moderate income residents renovate their homes, but council and the mayor need to ensure that people are aware of the programs available.
“The COVID pandemic has affected people mentally due to loss of family members and loved ones, loss of jobs, increase in fuel rates and food, which led to homelessness, businesses closing, and increased drug addiction,” she said. “I have a lot of things that I would like to see happen in our city, but it will take all of us to work together regardless of our differences.”
Doss said she has focused on the betterment of Farrell residents since being elected to city council.
“I feel I should be given the opportunity to be re-elected as the mayor of Farrell for another term,” Doss said. “I am a woman with great integrity, a vision, and passion to keep moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.