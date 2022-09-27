MERCER – Two men were sentenced to jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty in the April 2021 attack by four white men on a Black man in a Sharon bar.
Thomas L. Boyer II, 50, Grove City, pleaded guilty to rioting and simple assault. John Michael Fortuna, 43, Transfer, pleaded guilty to rioting, ethnic intimidation and simple assault. The fight happened April 29, 2021, in the Marigold Tavern, 38 N. Main St., Sharon.
Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace said he watched video of the fight, which showed Fortuna punching the Black man repeatedly while Thomas Boyer held the victim's arms back.
A witness said Fortuna made a racial slur directed toward the victim.
"There are things on the tape that apply to (Boyer and Fortuna) that are troubling," Wallace said. "This was gratuitous violence."
Wallace sentenced Boyer to 9 to 18 months in Mercer County Jail followed by two years probation. He was given credit for 74 days already served. After half of his sentence is served, Boyer is eligible to apply for house arrest.
Wallace said he does not think the attack was racially motivated in Boyer's case, but he could not say the same thing for Fortuna.
"I am not going to repeat what the witness heard you say," Wallace said. "You punched him hard in his face and there was a smile on your face afterwards."
Wallace sentenced Fortuna to 9 to 24 months less 1 day in Mercer County Jail, followed by 7 years probation. He is also eligible for house arrest after he serves half of his sentence.
Fortuna had nothing to say in his own defense, but his attorney, Edward J. Hartwig III, said Fortuna found himself in an unfortunate situation.
"He's apologized and has stated there's no excuse for what he did," Hartwig said, adding that Fortuna was intoxicated during the event.
Wallace said the only reason Boyer and Fortuna are not going to the state penitentiary is because the victim did not retreat from the fight.
"He was being restrained. He had no way to defend himself," Wallace said, speaking to Fortuna. "This could've been aggravated assault and you would have gone to the state penitentiary."
Boyer had more to say than Fortuna.
"What can I say? I was somewhere I shouldn't have been," Boyer said. "Everyone sees what's on paper, but we were there. We know what happened. It was a minute of bad decisions, but it wasn't racial."
Two other men pleaded guilty in the case and have been sentenced.
Papillon Keeler Sr., 47, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to simple assault and unlawful restraint and was sentenced to 22 days to 18 months in Mercer County Jail followed by 5 years probation.
Casey Thomas Boyer, 28, pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, robbery and simple assault and was sentenced to 6 to 24 months in Mercer County Jail, which he was eligible to serve on house arrest. The sentence is followed by 5 years probation.
