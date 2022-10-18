Greg Ulrich enjoyed engaging students while in a Ukraine town over the summer.
But things changed after he left, when the Russians struck.
“The village is now in ruins,’’ Ulrich said.
Ulrich is a member of St. John Ukranian Orthodox Church in Sharon, and his family has close ties with the eastern European nation. His grandparents fled Ukraine during the Bolshevik Revolution, which began in 1917 during World War I. Pro-Bolshevik Russian forces won that war, bringing Ukraine under control of the Soviet Union.
There are eerie similarities between then and now.
“Their village was in ruins,’’ Ulrich said. “The reason they came was they had nothing left.’’
A Youngstown-area resident, he’s brought back a first-hand perspective of the Russian invasion, after nearly a year in Ukraine before and after the war started.
In his most recent trip he took relief funds to refugees and others in Ukraine. A good chunk was his own money.
“People came up to hug me,’’ he said of Ukrainian’s response to the aid. “They were very grateful for America’s help.’’
While in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, he saw buildings that had been hit by Russian ordnance. But in talking with Ukraine friends, he learned that destruction in Kyiv and countrywide has surged.
Russia launched its invasion Feb. 24 with the goal of deposing Ukraine’s democratically elected government.
Throughout history, European national boundaries have been continually redrawn. Sometimes it’s with approval from inhabitants. But it has been mostly through warfare – or the threat of warfare.
Russia’s first invasion into Ukraine began in 2014 when it seized Crimea. Russia claims the land is now theirs, but that claim is not recognized by NATO and a majority of other countries.
“It was only a matter of time for them wanting to take more,’’ Ulrich said. “If NATO and other countries responded, then we wouldn’t be in this situation.’’
He gives Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy credit for showing backbone and organizing resistance while residing in his homeland.
From the start Zelenskyy was defiant, Ulrich said. and he repeatedly gave speeches that have inspired Ukrainians to oppose the Russian invasion.
“He gave the Churchill speech,’’ he said. That’s a reference to the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s “We shall never surrender’’ speech before Parliament during World War II.
Ulrich served in the American military starting in 1985 with the Army and retired in 2016 with the Air Force at an officer’s rank of first lieutenant. He spent a good deal of time in the medical squadron of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, Ohio.
He said the U.S. needs to give Ukraine more heavy-duty military equipment, such as long-range missiles, helicopters and fighter jets.
While Ulrich did not personally observe Russian atrocities, he said it’s documented that the invaders are engaged in terrorizing the civilian population.
“My view is when they shoot unarmed women and children, that’s an atrocity,’’ he said.
Ulrich said he tried unsuccessfully to talk about the fighting with Ukrainian soldiers. He understood why the troops didn’t want to talk with him about the war.
“They were concerned I could be a Russian agent.’’
He sees no chance of Ukraine giving up territory to end the war.
“I think what transpires this winter will do a lot to determine the outcome,’’ he said.
Ulrich is confident Ukraine will win the war.
“We have too many people on our side to fail,’’ he said.
