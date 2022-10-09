Under the granite gaze of pioneer James Pierce, Lindell Bridges talks during a tour of Riverside Cementry about Sharpsville’s Pierce family, whose descendants include the late First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush.
Sharpsville Historical Society board member Gregg Smith talks about the James Gemmill family, early owners of was once Sharpsville Boiler Works and later Sharpsville Steel Fabricators, factories that lasted from 1860 to 1985.. Smith has owned lived in the Gemmill family’s former brick home on Shenango Street for 40 years.
Uncovering buried history in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE – About 80 people came out on a sunny, autumn afternoon Saturday to hear the stories of the lives of some noteworthy people buried in Sharpsville’s Riverside Cemetery.
The tour, sponsored by the Sharpsville Area Historical Society, touched on a range of figures, from the pioneering Pierce family to War of 1812 veteran Jonathan Dunham and John W. Jackson, inventor and manufacturer of the popular Jackson railroad oil can.
