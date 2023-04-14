HERMITAGE – About 186 fifth- and sixth-graders from 21 school districts Mercer, Lawrence, Butler and Beaver counties, performed the song “The Little Creek” to a full auditorium Friday evening as the conclusion of the day-long Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 5 Elementary Chorus Fest held at Hickory High School in Hermitage.
United in song at Elementary Chorus Fest in Hermitage
- By David L. Dye Herald Staff Writer
