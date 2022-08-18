Local students will get a boost in their future careers through a $1.8 million grant awarded to United Way of Mercer County.
Using federal funds, the state Department of Education grant will spend $360,000 annually over five years for local after-school programs. United Way announced the grant on Thursday with several of its board members at the eCenter@LindenPointe in Hermitage.
“This gets students ready for their careers by giving them a career path,’’ state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage. Longietti, minority chair of the state House Education Committee, isn’t running for re-election in November and was recently named to the United Way board.
The two after-school programs are:
• Teens2Career: Targets high school students to match them with the education needed for their chosen careers. They will be engaged in computer technology along with science, technology, engineering, and math – better known as STEM. Local businesses and organizations will participate in educating and preparing students for post-secondary education and training.
• Digital Passport: Targets students in fourth through ninth grade. It builds a foundation for students by improving their STEM and computer science skills. Among its goals are to educate students for high-demand jobs in healthcare, manufacturing robotics and computer technology. Students will get a “Digital Passport,” a cell phone app that will log students’ achievements as they move through their education. It can be shared with parents, teachers and after-school staff.
“For high school students it builds them a foundation of skills they need for their careers,’’ said Lori Schaller, United Way’s co-director.
Schaller expects it will take three to four months to develop the programs.
“I am excited to see the direction the organization has taken,’’ said board member Bill Gathers.
United Way has benefited from great volunteers, Gathers added.
Board members noted United Way has been a leader in local education by offering programs such as “Success By Six’’ which prepares children for kindergarten. The organization also has championed Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gives students books.
Developing those programs helped land the new grant, Longietti said.
“It helps to have a track record,’’ he said.
