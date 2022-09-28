United Way of Mercer County is hoping to raise funds and attention by taking a swing at night golfing.
“It’s something new that we’ve never tried before,’’ said Brad Gosser, a United Way board member who is leading the event.
Dubbed “Hole-o-ween,’’ the fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Pine Hill Golf Course in Sugar Grove Township. Tickets are $50 for golfers and $25 for non-golfers.
For golfers and non-golfers a costume party is being held under roof at the course where food and refreshments will be served.
Music and dancing also will be featured.
“We want this to be a fun party,’’ Gosser said. “And it gives United Way some recognition among the public.’’
Outdoor fire pits will give attendees a chance to sit warmly under the stars.
Golfers won’t need a flashlight to find their balls. Glow-in-the-dark golf balls will be offered and the holes also will be illuminated.
Players are asked to be at the course by 6:30 p.m. with golfing starting at 7:15 p.m. in the six-hole event, fewer than the typical nine or 18 holes.
“We didn’t want to begin or have people out in the course when it’s totally dark,’’ Gosser said.
The event isn’t just about fundraising.
Gasser’s regular job is executive director and vice president of Greenville-Reynolds Development Corp. and he also serves as a board member for Penn-Northwest Development Corp. – Mercer County’s lead economic development agency.
“All us want to make the community better,’’ he said. “One way of doing that is having events that people look forward to.’’
It’s also a way to promote the area, Gosser said.
“People who are visiting here, like parents of college students, like reading the newspaper to see what’s going on in the community,’’ he said.
Tickets are $50 for golfers and $25 for non-golfers.
Sponsorships are still available.
Tickets: www.uwmercercounty.org. Checks can be mailed to: United Way of Mercer County, 493 Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.