HERMITAGE — As a state representative, Mark Longietti was known for working to support many groups throughout the community. That’s why local officials plan to recognize Longietti by supporting an organization in need.
A community celebration of service, which will recognize Longietti’s years of public service, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 23 at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
Although it is hosted by the Mercer County Democratic Party, organizer Ronald Monaco said the celebration is not a political event, and anyone from the community who would like to attend is welcome to buy a ticket.
“Mark was a Democrat but he had a lot of support from independents and Republicans, so this is really a community celebration,” Monaco said.
Longietti, who lives in Hermitage, served as state representative of the 7th District for 16 years, until he decided not to run again in 2022. He has since been hired as director of business and community development with the city of Hermitage.
The ticket cost will cover hors d’oeuvres at the event, but instead of benefiting the Democratic party or Longietti, any funds raised will instead be donated to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s fund toward a new building.
The current shelter at 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, was built in 1966 for animal control. The animal shelter has since transitioned to an independent non-profit organization that does not euthanize for space.
However, animal shelter officials must contend with limited kennel space — reflective of the building’s original purpose — and a lack of amenities, such as a quarantine area or a drop-off area for police.
Shelter officials kicked off a fundraising campaign for the new building shortly before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which promptly limited fundraising opportunities.
Officials have continued to raise funds toward the planned building, which will be on land along Lynnwood Drive that was donated by the Shenango Valley Community Foundation. Site preparation work has been completed.
When choosing a beneficiary for the event, Monaco said the organizers decided against making the event a political fundraiser and instead asked Longietti where the funds should be donated; Longietti chose the animal shelter.
“Next to his love of public education, there would probably be the animal shelter,” Monaco said. “When we asked him, that was his first thought.”
Those who buy tickets to the event will also be able to make an additional donation to the shelter’s building fund, Monaco said.
Donations to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Building Fund in Longietti’s name can be made to the Community Foundation, 7 W. State St., Suite 302, Sharon, PA, 16146.
TICKETS FOR the event cost $30 and can be purchased at the Italian Home in Farrell, Prince of Peace Center in Farrell, Hickory VFW Post 6166, Nick’s Inn 62 in Hermitage, Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County in Sharon, Apollo Maennerchor Club in Sharon, Muscarella’s Restaurant in Sharpsville, or by mail at Mercer County Democrat Party, Box 1213, Hermitage. For more information, contact Monaco at 724-699-9676 or monaco385@roadrunner.com.
