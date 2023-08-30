SHARON — An upcoming gala will give the community a chance to celebrate the Community Food Warehouse’s 40th anniversary, while supporting the warehouse’s mission to feed those currently in need.
The gala celebration will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club, and will feature dinner, dessert, entertainment, raffles and a cash bar, according to a press release.
The goal for the gala — the first of its kind organized by food warehouse officials — is to raise at least $40,000 in honor of the warehouse’s 40 years of service, warehouse Development Director Alexis Spence-Locke said.
“Everything we take in, goes to food,” she said. “When people make a donation to us, that helps us make sure that food is ready to go out.”
When the food warehouse was founded by the Sharon Clergy Association, the organization was intended to meet the need for food assistance caused by the closure of steel mills in the area.
The factors that drive food insecurity have changed since that initial founding, with a particular increase in need over the past few years, Spence-Locke said.
In 2022, Community Food Warehouse officials distributed 1.2 million pounds of food. In 2023, there have been 1.6 million pounds of food distributed so far.
Along with distributing food through the community warehouse’s 30 member agencies throughout the county, two of the warehouse’s programs have also seen increases, Spence-Locke said.
Myron’s Meal Mobile, a repurposed school bus that provides hot meals at different locations during the summer months, served about 5,000 meals over a 10-week period.
The warehouse’s Mobile Pantry, which visits three locations in Mercer, Fredonia and Hermitage, along with a pop-up location each month, started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mobile Pantry has since grown from providing about 100 meals per month to more than 1,000 monthly, Spence-Locke said.
This increased need for food assistance is driven by multiple factors, including recent cuts to social security and SNAP benefits combined with the rising costs of “everything,” she said.
“People are getting hit hard and they’re struggling to cope,” Spence-Locke said.
Beyond supporting the Community Food Warehouse’s mission, the gala will spotlight three honorees who have supported the warehouse over the years, including Michael Wright, Mark Longietti and the late Jim Sheasley, as well as the Shenango Valley Charitable Fund.
Michael Wright was the food warehouse’s first director, from the first food delivery on Nov. 1, 1983, through 2006.
“He was instrumental in all the things we’ve done over the years. And even after he was done, he’s continued to be a huge resource for us,” Spence-Locke said of Wright.
Longietti, a former state representative, was chosen as an honoree due to his long-time support for the food warehouse, while Sheasley was a volunteer with the food warehouse and some of the warehouse’s member agencies for many years prior to his passing in February.
The Shenango Valley Charitable Foundation includes steelworkers from NLMK Pennsylvania who support the food warehouse through drawings organized by steelworker Terry Day. Spence-Locke said the group has “always” come through with financial assistance toward the warehouse’s programs.
“When we were looking for people to honor, we wanted to choose people who have stuck steadfast with the mission of the food warehouse,” Spence-Locke said of the honorees.
To purchase a ticket, contact Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator Patty Tucker at ptucker@foodwarehouse.org or 724-981-0353 ext. 103, or by visiting the Community Food Warehouse website at foodwarehouse.org.
So far, more than 200 people have purchased tickets. Each ticket costs $100 and must be purchased in advance to allow for planning, although late entries may still be taken, Spence-Locke said.
Tucker can also answer questions about sponsorship opportunities, the release states.
