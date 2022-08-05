SHARPSVILLE — A local gun raffle will not feature an AR-15, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
The Annual 10 Gun Raffle, organized by the Sharpsville Booster Club, will feature 10 guns to be raffled later this year on Dec. 7.
A flyer reportedly posted to the club’s Facebook page earlier this year included a “Radical AR-15 5.56mm” among the other guns being offered.
However, William White, who was authorized to speak on behalf of the Booster Club, said no gun list including an AR-15 was approved by him or the Booster Club for the raffle. He added that the club’s gun raffles have not featured AR-15s for about four or five years.
The alleged flyer including an AR-15 could no longer be found on the club’s Facebook page as of Friday. The actual ticket for the gun raffle instead lists a “Rock Island VR80 12GA” in its place.
Participants must be 21 years old and able to pass a background check or the prize will be forfeited, according to the ticket.
For gun raffles, White said an entity provides a list of guns to the Sharpsville Booster Club for approval. The raffles sometimes include other weapons such as muzzle loaders, crossbows and compound bows.
The Sharpsville Booster Club was formed in 1968. It raises money to help support athletics at the Sharpsville Area School District, along with $4,000 in yearly scholarships, according to the club’s Facebook page.
White said the scholarships are awarded to two graduating senior athletes per year. The club also donates and awards about $10,000 per year to assist district-related athletic programs.
Some previous donations have helped fund items including new basketballs or new seats for the high school’s gymnasium, White said.
