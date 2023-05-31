HERMITAGE — A pair of upcoming fundraisers will give very different opportunities to support the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter this summer.
The first event will be “Wine and Wags,” an evening of activities from 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Libations Winery, 130 American Way, Mercer, where visitors can sip wine and browse a few animal-related businesses.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter — specifically the shelter’s veterinary bills, which shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said are their “number one” expense.
As of Wednesday, Sherman said the shelter had 14 dogs in its possession, along with 36 cats split between the shelter and fosters.
“We had a puppy come into the shelter recently who needed dental work and was emaciated because things weren’t being taken care of by the previous family,” Sherman said.
Sherman said she was contacted earlier this year by Libations employee Kimberly Bangs, who said the winery’s officials were interested in organizing an event that would support the shelter and local animals.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done something with Libations Winery before, so this ought to be a nice little event,” Sherman said.
The event will begin at 12 p.m. and will feature Paws in the Sand Pet Treats, Grove City Agway, Fur Baby Bling, Simon Sheds, pet photos by Everyday Impressions, LLC, and Nature’s Way Intended.
Activities will include selling 50/50 raffle tickets for $1 each from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; costume contest and pet parade at 1:30 p.m.; a look-alike contest for owners and pets at 2:30 p.m.; announcing the contest winners at 3 p.m.; and announcing the 50/50 raffle and silent auction winners at 3:30 p.m.
Later this summer, the shelter will hold its second annual golf scramble fundraiser starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, 2961 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Like Wine and Wags, the golf scramble will help officials with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter pay their veterinary bills, along with helping animals and continuing shelter maintenance, according to the event flyer.
The event is $100 per golfer and $400 per team, and features a series of sponsorship packages.
These include a “Great Dane Package” of $1,200 for two teams, two hole sponsorships and one 24in. x 36in. sign; a “Puuurrfect Package” of $800 for one team and two hole sponsorships; and a “Chihuahua Package” of $150 for one hole sponsorship.
Checks can be made payable to “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” and mailed to 2599 Broadway Ave., Hermitage, PA 16148.
Lunch and dinner will be provided at the course, and the deadline to register is Monday, July 24.
For more information, contact either Frank Connelly at frankconnelly1671@gmail.com or Dave Koerth at koerth09@gmail.com.
In the meantime, Sherman said local animal lovers could still donate supplies to the shelter that are always needed.
These include cat litter, 55-gallon contractor garbage bags, new or used blankets, Purina kitten chow and Purina cat chow.
Donations can be brought to the shelter at 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage. The shelter even has a donation bin so that donors can drop off supplies when the office is closed.
“There are things we go through a lot of, like cat litter or newspapers,” Sherman said. “Even blankets we have to throw away after one night sometimes because a dog might chew on them and they’re not salvageable.”
