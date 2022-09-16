DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — With state police and other investigators continuing to examine the wreckage of a home that burned early Friday morning, troopers would say only that multiple people were killed in the fire.
State police, who were still investigating the blaze Friday evening, did not confirm the number of fatalities and did not release identifications for any of the victims.
Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department fire Chief Dan McBride said first responders were dispatched to a fully-involved structure fire at about midnight Friday at 600 District Road, Delaware Township.
The three-story farmhouse was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire was not extinguished until about 4 a.m. About a dozen fire departments responded, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and Life Force ambulance service, McBride said.
There were no injuries among the first responders, but state police were still in the process of recovering the remains of the house's occupants Friday afternoon, McBride said.
More information will be available in tomorrow's edition of The Herald.
