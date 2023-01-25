SHARON – A car accident disrupted electric and cable service for thousands of Shenango Valley residents about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At its height, the outage affected more than 3,500 Penn Power customers in Farrell and Sharon.
Sharon police reported that the outages were caused by a one-vehicle accident that happened at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Dock Street and Orchard Street.
The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Sharon resident, was taken to a trauma center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
A utility pole was damaged during the crash, which knocked out electricity to the immediate area. Penn Power was called to the scene for repairs and to restore electricity.
The utility’s website said most of the outages were along the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard corridor, along South Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway in Sharon.
The cause of the crash was been determined as of Wednesday evening and the incident is still under investigation.
Traffic was temporarily redirected around the site of the accident from the intersection of South Dock Street and Orchard Avenue to the intersection of South Dock Street and East Budd Street.
Multiple traffic signals throughout Sharon — including the intersections of South Dock Street and East Budd Street, Stambaugh Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway, and Stambaugh Avenue and East State Street — were left without power due to the accident.
Spectrum, the area’s cable television provider, sent a text message to inform residents of Farrell and Sharon of an outage.
Electricity in several areas of Sharon — including the areas around Linden Street and Jefferson Avenue, where work crews serviced a transformer near the Mercer County Housing Authority — appeared to be without power Wednesday evening.
