DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — With state police and other investigators continuing to examine the wreckage of a home that burned early Friday morning, troopers would say only that multiple people died in the fire.
Multiple sets of remains were recovered, but police said they couldn’t immediately determine how many individuals perished in the blaze.
“We’re still currently working to determine the extent of the fire and the damage it caused,’’ state police Cpl. Tim Repp said.
Smoke continued to rise from the home Friday afternoon as investigators poked among the ruins. Identification of the remains will be accomplished by extracting blood samples and gathering other forensic evidence, police said.
Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan McBride said first responders were dispatched to a fully-involved structure fire at about midnight Thursday at a house at 600 District Road, Delaware Township, in a rural area about 2 miles northwest of Fredonia.
The two-story farmhouse was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the fire was not extinguished until about 4 a.m. About a dozen fire departments responded, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and Life Force ambulance service, McBride said.
Most of District Road was closed until around 5 p.m. Friday. There were no injuries among first responders.
