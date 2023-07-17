At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.
State police said one person was killed in the accident, which took place near the 22.5 mile marker. Police said they did not have any information on the conditions of anyone else involved in the accident.
This is a continuing breaking story. The Herald's previous information is below:
PennDOT closed part of Interstate 80 eastbound Monday in the Grove City area after a vehicle accident.
The accident took place before 12:45 p.m. Monday near near the line between Wolf Creek and Pine townships. Emergency agencies, including Pine Township Fire Department and state police, responded to the scene.
The closure affects the eastbound lanes of I-80 between Exit 19 (Interstate 79) and Exit 24 (State Route 173-Sandy Lake/Grove City).
This is a developing story. The Herald will provide updates as they become available.
