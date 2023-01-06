PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old boy from Sharon has been identified as the fatality in a two-car crash just before 5 p.m. Friday at North Hermitage and Reynolds Industrial Park roads in Pymatuning Township.
Chance Dawson died shortly after arriving at UPMC Horizon hospital in Greenville, Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said.
Dawson of blunt force trauma despite resuscitation efforts by EMS and at the hospital emergency room, Libonati said.
The teenager was a rear passenger in a car driven Connor Davis, 18, of West Middlesex. Davis was was traveling north on North Hermitage Road when his vehicle ran a red light, according to a press release from the Pymatuning Township Police Department.
This caused a vehicle driven by Ian Anthony, 28, of Greenville, to hit the driver's side front, sending Davis' vehicle onto its side and hitting a traffic light pole, the release states. Both vehicles were sedans.
Davis suffered minor injuries, as did a front seat passenger.
The other rear passenger in Davis' vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and Anthony suffered moderate injuries, the release states
