PINE TOWNSHIP – A man from the Harrisburg area was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 80 in eastern Mercer County, a mile and a half west of the Grove City exit.
John J. Lesher, 80, of Gratz, Pa., was trapped unconscious in the SUV in which he was a front-seat passenger. After being freed by the Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, he died at the scene, state police said in a press release.
Lesher was in a Jeep SUV being driven by Laura E. Lesher, also 80 and from Gratz. Laura Lesher was flown to UMPC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh with injures of an unknown severity. Two female back-seat passengers, ages 16 and 11, suffered minor injuries.
At about 12:10 p.m. the Lesher SUV was behind a tractor-trailer driven by Karandeep Singh, 36, of Modesto, Calif. The third vehicle was a Ford RAM 3500 pickup truck hauling an enclosed trailer and driven by Shayne S. Stanford, 33, of Punsutawney, Pa.
Police said the pickup truck rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into the tractor-trailer in front of it. The SUV overturned and landed on its roof in the passing lane.
Singh, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was not injured, nor were Stanford and a passenger in his pickup truck, David E. Hostetler, 28, of Punxsutawney.
Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt, police said.
I-80 was closed for six hours between the Interstate 79 and state Route 173 exits. Fifteen volunteers from Mercer County Fire Police directed the diverted traffic while the highway was closed, police said.
Others responding were the Pine and Springfield Township volunteer fire departments, Superior Ambulance, Stat Medevac and PennDOT.
