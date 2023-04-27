NEW CASTLE – A UPMC job fair shows that healthcare jobs aren’t just about medicine.
There’s constant clamoring over the need for doctors and nurses. But there are healthcare posts not requiring college degrees in medicine – or any degrees at all.
“If you don’t have a health care background there are still opportunities for you,’’ Suzanne Wasilewski a UPMC recruiter said.
Wasilewski was part of a UPMC team hosting a job fair Thursday at UPMC Jameson’s New Castle hospital. They were targeting job openings at Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
But they could direct job seekers looking for work at other UPMC locations.
UPMC’s website for job openings includes trade skills.
A journeyman 2 electrician, which requires a higher level of electrical training but no college degree, is listed at a UPMC Harrisburg site. The pay ranges from $25.65 to $39.63 an hour.
All the salaries listed for jobs have a number of variables, including experience and part-time or full-time status. And a large chunk of the jobs come with benefits, such as healthcare insurance and retirement packages.
Some openings have unfamiliar titles.
One UPMC skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Pittsburgh posted an online job listed as “environmental services associate.’’ The responsibilities are houskeeping duties that include making beds and cleaning bathrooms. The job pays $16.55 to $25.85 an hour.
There are job titles sounding like it’s only a matter of shuffling paperwork, but actually have high-level responsibilities.
An office manager post for Horizon in Farrell requires requires the holder to schedule employees, track patient schedules, order medical supplies and ensure policies are properly being applied. Average estimated annual salary given was $69,535 to $93,529.
Still, the need may be greatest for nurses.
But all nurses aren’t the same. UPMC has over 20 clinical specialties and 50 specialty nursing jobs.
Further, nurses are in demand outside of hospital settings. UPMC’s website had an opening for a home healthcare nurse at a Hermitage location with hourly wages ranging from $28.90 to $42.84.
UPMC has a nursing job, known as a nursing assistant, that only requires a high school diploma or an equivalent. The healthcare provider trains for that post, said said Alexis Guerrieri, a UPMC talent acquisition recruitment leader said at the job fair.
“Their duties would include things like bathing and feeding patients, getting them up and moving around and transporting them within the hospital,’’ Guerrieri said.
The job pays $15.92 an hour and up.
Job interviews are a crucial step in the hiring process, Wasilewski said. But it isn’t a one-way street.
“The individual is part of the interview to see if this is right for them,’’ she said.
