The National Urban League is launching its “Reclaim Your Vote” Project here locally, to be organized by Selma Sanders-West, a Farrell native and former Farrell School Board member for nine years.
West was hired by the Urban’s League’s national office in late August and attended a two-day, intensive training/orientation conference held in Washington, D.C. at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill.
Trainers for the event were from the Strategies for Change Group, of Washington, D.C. Head trainer was Khalil Thompson, Senior Advisor and Campaign Manager for the National Urban League. Thompson helped to manage the Chicago campaigns of then Senator Barack Obama.
West was joined by 15 other newly hired Organizing Managers of Urban League affiliates in eastern and central United States.
The aim of the “Reclaim Your Vote” Project is to reach voters and stress to them the importance of their vote in the Nov. 8 mid-term elections and to reach unregistered residents, register them and assist them in getting to the polls. West will work remotely on a three-month contract recruiting local volunteers to make phone calls, send text messages, and to canvass their neighborhoods.
No stranger to local get-out-the-vote campaigns, West, in 1989, was the first Black woman elected to a city-wide office in Mercer County, when she was elected to the Farrell School Board.
She served from 1989 to 1998, having served as board president, vice vresident, board representative to the Mercer County Head Start Policy Committee. She served as minority delegate to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association board.
West is the daughter of the Bishop Martha J. Sanders, founding pastor of the Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle. Martha Sanders was elected in 1991 to Farrell City Council in 1991.
“We are excited to have Selma on board with us for the Reclaim Your Vote Campaign,” said Dr. Erin Houston, CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League. “She has a passion for this kind of civic engagement work and with the help of community volunteers, the Shenango Valley Urban League, along with Selma as Organizing Manager, we look to employ several strategies to engage voters and to register new voters.”
“I am proud to be a part of this initiative. As a child, I remember canvassing and passing out flyers with my mom and the late Rudy Hammond and their circle of political activists. I loved it! And I am all about education and have been for many years.”
West, a graduate of Farrell High School, attended Penn State, Shenango and University Park Campuses, studying education and minoring in journalism. She holds a master’s degree in regional Ppanning from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, graduating with a 4.0 G.P.A. via the National Urban/Rural Fellows Program, New York.
Her internship with that program was with Dr. Manford Byrd Jr., general superintendent of Chicago Public Schools, where she wrote speeches for the superintendent and board members.
She previously worked for the Mercer County NAACP, helping with its voter registration drives, and was a program coordinator and economic development specialist for the Mercer County Community Action Agency, helping individuals start small businesses.
She also works as a training advocate for St. Michael’s Harbor, Hermitage, working with autistic adults.
She was recently appointed by Mayor Kim Doss to serve on the Strategic Planning and Economic Development Committee for the city of Farrell and to represent Farrell on the Shenango Valley Enterprise Zone board.
A recently ordained minister, West has been married for 36 years to the Rev. R. Michael West, himself a former Farrell committeeman, winning on a write-in ballot. They have a daughter, Phebe, 34, who is a project manager for Temple University, Harrisburg, and a professor at Penn State University, Harrisburg.
The Wests have helped to care for more than 100 girls at Milton Hershey School and via foster care and more than 100 boys at George Junior Republic.
Those interested in volunteering for the “Reclaim Your Vote” Project may contact West at 717-991-2409, or selma@thevotereducationproject.com; or call Corwin Somerset, Education Director, at the Urban League, 724-981-5310.
To volunteer to make calls, send texts, or knock on doors, call Shenango Valley Urban League at 724-981-5310 or email Selma Sanders-West at selma@thevotereducationproject.com.
