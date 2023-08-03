SANDY LAKE — Officials are investigating a possible act of revenge that has left the borough in an awkward situation.
Sandy Lake Maintenance Supervisor Jerimiah Seltzer is accused of urinating in an office chair belonging to then-borough sewer Manager Al Harvey after Harvey accused Seltzer stealing gravel from a work site. Seltzer has been charged with damage to property.
Seltzer has been suspended without pay pending a council hearing.
“We are listening to the advice given to us by an attorney and will not make a decision until there is a formal hearing,” said council President Sherri Latshaw. “We are currently awaiting transcripts from an earlier hearing and will continue from there when we have them.”
Harvey attended the Sandy Lake Borough council meeting Wednesday and he asked about the delay in Seltzer’s firing.
“You are not the ones who were there. I invite any of you to sit in my chair,” Harvey said. “This should have been an easy decision, I cannot understand what is taking so long.”
Harvey resigned during the meeting when council told him it would not make a decision yet.
Stoneboro council members also came to the meeting with a letter to the council showing their displeasure.
“We value the members of our community,” Stoneboro Borough Council President Chris Ewing said. “While we wish to continue to have a professional work relationship with Sandy Lake Borough, we urge the council to do the right thing sooner than later.”
An attempt to contact Seltzer's attorney Thursday was unsuccessful.
