STONEBORO — The ospreys that nest at the Lakeview High School athletic complex have a new home of sorts.
A Penn Power crew along with a few school district employees came together on Wednesday afternoon to install a nesting platform at the top of a 55-foot pole.
"The intent of these platforms is to keep the birds out of harm's way," said Lauren Siburkis, a spokesperson for the electric company.
The large birds had been building nests on top of the light poles next to the track for about the past five years, said Dr. Keith Wolfe, superintendent of Lakeview School District.
One year, a nest caused an electrical shortage that cut the power.
"And they return annually," he said of the ospreys.
School maintenance staff installed nesting structures on top of the light poles, but the nests themselves weren't sturdy enough. Debris would often fall down onto the track surface, Wolfe said.
Ryan Fagley, who teaches science at the high school, reached out to Penn Power; he was familiar with the company's program to build and install wooden nesting platforms.
"We have installed more than a dozen of these nesting platforms across Mercer County in the past couple of years," Siburkis said.
Penn Power provides the platforms as an in-kind donation, said Ben Wagner, head of regional external affairs with Penn Power.
"We're glad to help Lakeview out," he said.
The school district property is a good fit for the project, as it's near Lake Wilhelm; ospreys eat mostly fish, Wagner and Siburkis said.
The small group watched as the crew straightened out the wooden pole near the scoreboard at the baseball field.
The platforms have proven to be successful in deterring nesting on or in electrical equipment, Siburkis said.
All involved hope it will serve as an interactive learning experience for students. A webcam with a live feed might be added someday, Wolfe said.
Classes start on Aug. 24.
Another conservation measure Penn Power has taken to discourage ospreys from nesting on utility poles: installing fiberglass crossarms on nearly two dozen utility poles along the Route 18 causeway over Shenango River Lake.
