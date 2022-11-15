SHARON – Sharon City School directors on were divided Monday over whether to fill its vacant board seat immediately, but a split board voted to wait until next week and interview nominees.
In October, the board accepted board President Frank Connelly’s resignation. In the same meeting, the board nominated three candidates to fill the seat.
However, the board tabled the issue, and requested applications from residents interested in the position. They set a special meeting for Nov. 7 to interview candidates and vote someone into the seat.
That meeting was subsequently canceled because no one had applied before the deadline.
Board members on Monday discussed opening nominations and possibly appointing someone to the board.
“If we go on with this nomination process, I don’t know that we’re any further ahead than we were last month.” Board member Melvin Bandzak said. “It concerns me that people didn’t apply.”
Board member Melvin Baker thought nominations should be reopened and the board should appoint a replacement immediately.
“When I was appointed to the school board, it was in the same session,” Baker said. “What is the difference from then to today? Now we’ve got to get to know people?”
Board members Eric Wenger and Patricia Carroll both said that they were not on the board when Baker was appointed, and they both wanted a chance to ask potential board members questions.
“The concern came up at the last meeting from people who were sitting in the audience,” Carroll said. “That it looks bad if somebody resigns and five minutes later somebody is appointed without having the opportunity to talk to people.”
Wenger said he regularly attended school board meetings before joining the board, and that the normal practice in the past was to interview people before appointing them.
“There was always a question-and-answer period and then a vote by the board,” Wenger said. “There was always interviews first in front of the public until (Baker) and (Frank Connelly) got on the board and it was an immediate vote and people were like, ‘What just happened?’”
Baker made the motion to reopen the nomination of candidates, and Deborah Roberson seconded it. Voting in favor of immediate nominations Monday were board members Baker, Roberson, and Brian Faber. The other board members, Bandzak, Carroll, Pamela Corini, Brenda Kepple, and Wenger, voted to table nominations.
When the board accepted Connelly’s resignation Oct. 17, it had three options: do nothing and let the residents to petition the court, advertise and interview, or nominate and appoint.
The board decided that at the next meeting on Nov. 21, there will be nominations, and those people should be in the audience. The board will ask the nominees questions, and appoint someone to the open seat. The term will run through Dec. 1, 2023.
