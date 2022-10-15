FARRELL – Veral Adair’s family has worshiped in Valley Baptist Church since its inception 110 years ago.
Adair’s family threw a party several years ago for his mother, Leola Anna Thurston Adair, for her 100th birthday for all members of Valley Baptist Church.
Leola was with Valley Baptist Church from the beginning.
“She was at the first church in the valley until it was blown down by the tornado,” Veral, 88, said. “She was telling me that she hopes she lives long enough to see this building built before she dies, and she did.”
Leola died at the age of 103.
On Sunday, Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road, Farrell, will celebrate its 110th anniversary at 11 a.m. during a worship service.
The current site is the church’s second location. It was rebuilt on that site after the original worship site was destroyed in the 1985 Wheatland tornado.
The tornado hit at about 7 p.m. May 31. There was no one in the church when the tornado hit. Choir practice was to be held that evening, but it had been canceled.
But Valley Baptist rose from the rubble to again thrive.
Eloise B. Ward, 86, a longtime member of the church, said Valley Baptist is a family.
Ward’s sons were also involved with Valley Baptist. Her oldest son, Jerry Lee Bradley, sang in the choir and her youngest son, Jeffrey Bradley, whom she calls her speaker, was a deacon.
Since the pandemic, coming to in-person services has been impossible for Ward due to health problems. But that doesn’t stop her from worshiping on her tablet.
“I love my church with all my heart, and my pastor,” she said.
The spirit of Valley Baptist Church has remained constant in the past 110 years, Rev. Jim Hosey said.
“I’ll remember all of my life it was always a family atmosphere,” Hosey said. “When we were younger, it was the center of our life.”
Hosey remembers having sports activities, and parties.
“We did all the activities in the church. Everything centered around the church,” Hosey said. “And we were close. We’re still close.”
Pastor Terry Harrison has been with the church for close to a decade.
“I’m standing on the shoulders of the giants,” Harrison said. “One in particular, Pastor Anderson Tatum, who was pastor of this church for 38 years.”
He said a lot of the men at the church were masons and carpenters, electricians.
“These men built this church with their hands,” he said. “Great history in this church.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
