HERMITAGE – Chambers of Commerce in the Shenango Valley, Greenville, Mercer, and Grove City will present their annual 30 Under 40 event at 5:30 p.m. May 24 in Buhl Park Shelter 2.
The event celebrates young professionals across Mercer County for going above and beyond in values and commitment both in their personal and professional lives.
Tickets are $35 to attend, which includes dinner, mocktails, and dessert. Tickets must be purchased by May 17. Sponsorships are also available, along with congratulatory ads. Contact office@svchamber.com for tickets, sponsorships, and ads.
