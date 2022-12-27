Storms that swept across the United States have delayed the delivery of the January edition of Valley Voices magazine from its out-of-state printer.
The magazine had been scheduled to be included with the Wednesday, Dec. 28, issue of The Herald.
We apologize for this inconvenience and will have Valley Voices inserted for home subscribers as soon as we take delivery. Digital subscribers are unaffected by the shipment delay and will be able to access the digital version on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
For questions, call Valley Voices at 724-981-6100, option 7, or email info@valley-voices.com
