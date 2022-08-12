BROOKFIELD – A 2001 Ford Windstar caught fire in the parking lot of a local grocery store on Friday afternoon.
The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Mr. D's Food Fair in Brookfield Township, according to witnesses on the scene, resulting in the vehicle being 'fully engulfed' in flames.
"The driver pulled in, heard a popping noise, got out and looked under the hood and saw fire," Detective Aaron Kasiewicz of the Brookfield Police Department said. "So he got his family member out of the car, went into the store and called 911."
The vehicle was registered to an owner in Girard, Ohio, according to Kasiewicz, though the owner was not the one driving when the fire occurred. The charred vehicle was towed away at about 3:40 p.m.
