Local veterans are being honored for their military service at a number of area events marking Veterans Day.
The federal holiday is observed on Nov. 11 in the United States, and these events have been announced:
• Greenville High School hosts a Veterans Day assembly with music and guest speakers at 8:30 a.m Thursday in the auditorium.
Veterans are invited to attend as students learn more the contributions and sacrifices they have made. Veterans should arrive by 8:15 a.m.
• Sharpsville Elementary School invites all Sharpsville veterans to an assembly on Friday starting with coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. in the gym lobby.
Veterans may bring their spouses and grandchildren. Uniforms and medals are encouraged.
• The Office of Faith and Spirituality at Westminster College in New Wilmington hosts a Veterans Day program at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wallace Memorial Chapel on campus. The public is welcome.
Guest speaker is Lt. Col. Phillip R. Lenz, retired U.S. Army Military Police and director of public safety at Westminster. There will also be music. Info: Email Diane Gabriel at gabriedl@westminster.e
• Mercer Elementary School is hosting a veterans program at 1 p.m. Friday in the gym.
Doors open at noon, and all veterans are welcome.
• The borough of Sharpsville is hosting a Veterans Day parade at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Slippery Rock University hosts a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the Russell Wright Alumni House on campus. It is open to the public and organized by the Office of Alumni Engagement and the Office for Inclusive Excellence.
Veterans and their families are also invited to breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at the Alumni House. To register for breakfast, call 724-738-2700 or email oie@sru.edu
Keynote speaker is Col. Michael Brobeck, a 1986 SRU graduate with a degree in business administration. He has served for nearly 36 years and is currently a deputy chief of the Facilities Engineering Division of the U.S. Army’s Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C.
His other work includes time with the Joint Staff in the Pentagon, where focused on anti-terrorism, counterintelligence, law enforcement and defense critical infrastructure.
Members of the SRU Army ROTC will raise the colors, lay a wreath and fire a 21-gun salute. Lt. Col. Jennifer Martin, professor of military science, will recognize enlisted cadets and the SRU Chamber Singers Quartet will perform the national anthem and “God Bless America.”
Jacob Pallo of Sharpsville, a graduate student majoring in music education, will perform “Taps.”
Info: Contact Alumni Engagement at 724-738-2018. or alumni@sru.edu
