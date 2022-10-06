HERMITAGE — When Linda Hickman taught at Artman Elementary School, she loved reading to the students — especially from her favorite author, Eric Carle — and she tried to take her lessons outside whenever possible.
Hickman passed away in 2021, but as the group of family members and current and former staff gathered in Artman’s courtyard Wednesday evening, they were surrounded by colorful murals and uplifting quotes.
Jeff Hickman, Linda’s son, said the artwork captured his mother’s identity.
“It’s vibrant and colorful, just like she was,” Jeff said of the murals.
The murals included characters and quotes from Carle’s work, along with a plaque dedicated to “Linda Taylor Hickman.” Like the murals, the plaque also featured references to Carle’s work, including a butterfly and a quote, “who inspired many to unfold their wings.”
A rocking chair in the courtyard also featured a plaque, further reflecting how Linda loved rocking in a chair while reading to her students, as well as encouraging her students to reach their goals, district Director of Special Services Amy Wanchisn said during the dedication Wednesday.
Wanchisn, who previously was Artman’s principal, described the first time she met Linda back in 2008, when Wanchisn — then applying for a teaching position — gave a demonstration lesson in Linda’s first-grade class.
By that time, Linda had been an elementary teacher at Artman since 1993. Although nervous for the demonstration, Wanchisn said she still remembers the kindness Linda showed her and how Linda interacted with her students.
“I remember the community of learners that Linda had cultivated with her students,” Wanchisn said.
After 15 years of teaching, Linda spent the last four years of her career as Artman’s librarian until her retirement in 2012, Wanchisn said.
Four students in the “Artman Book Club” read the Carle book, “The Very Lonely Firefly” during the ceremony, while Jeff shared a copy of “The Mixed-up Chameleon” Linda had purchased for him in 1975, the year he was born.
Aside from the book’s message of being yourself, Jeff said his mother even wrote her son a personal message inside: “Jeff, be yourself! You are great and I love you.”
That attitude of support was one Linda often shared with both her family and students over the years, Jeff said.
“Even at home, she was a teacher and she always encouraged all of us to be ourselves,” Jeff said.
The project to transform the courtyard into a more usable space came about after Linda’s family and friends decided to direct any donations in Linda’s memory to Artman.
School officials decided to focus on the courtyard, which is directly connected to the library. Aside from some landscaping, the murals were painted this past summer by Hermitage students under the supervision of art teacher Jessica Gibb.
In the future, Wanchisn said school officials hope to make further improvements to the courtyard, such as shades or a new surface for children to sit or work on.
