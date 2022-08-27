MERCER – Likely built in the 1880’s, the official name for the historic Mercer building is the Helen Black Miller Chapel.
But for Mark and Linda Brown of Mercer, that history runs much deeper and more personal.
“We got married here in 1999,’’ Linda Brown said.
The couple were among the hundreds that toured the Mercer County Historical Society’s Mercer buildings Saturday afternoon as part of its 75th anniversary.
Mark Brown was president of the society from 1981 to 1988, when he found the organization helpful in tracking his own family history. Both his maternal and paternal ancestors arrived on American shores from Ireland over 100 years ago, when millions of Irish people fled their native land in search of better prospects in the U.S.
“Both of them were men and one of them farmed with his nine children and sold lightning rods on the side for barns,’’ Brown said. “That fresh Irish brogue helped him sell a lot of them.’’
Researching family history is the top reason why people drop in or call the Society, Robert Lark, the Society’s president and administrator told the crowds while giving them tours.
“We have records for over 3,000 families,’’ Lark said.
Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd discovered his family was among them. While touring the Society’s museum, someone pulled a file filled with information about his ancestors.
He knew beforehand that his family settled in Mercer County around 1820.
“I see a lot of Boyd names here,’’ he said while reading.
The historical society has held lectures, usually on the first Tuesday of every month, on a variety historical topics, at the society’s home.
The program, halted over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return 7 p.m. Sept. 6, with a lecture on the notorious Andersonville Prison. The Confederate military prison during the Civil War saw about 13,000 Union soldiers perish from its unhealthy conditions.
During the anniversary celebration, visitors toured the society’s main office, library and museum, which are packed with history ranging from the county’s early industrial days to sports memorabilia about past athletes.
Attached to the building is the Society’s Magoffin House, parts of which date to the 1820’s, when it was built by Dr. James Magoffin for his family.
A primitive bathtub used by its earliest inhabitants drew long stares.
A feeble sheet of metal with a sunken bowl, the tub could scarcely hold 5 gallons of water. Baths were usually taken just once a week and it was the father who took the first turn with the same water reused by his wife, with their children and infants following. It’s where the phrase, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,’’ came from, Lark said.
“With everyone using the same water by the time it got to the infants it was so dirty they might not be seen so there was a danger of throwing the baby out with the bathwater,’’ he said.
