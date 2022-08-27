crowd.JPG

Hundreds showed up at the Mercer County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday and were given tours of its museum and other historic buildings that it owns in Mercer.

MERCER – Likely built in the 1880’s, the official name for the historic Mercer building is the Helen Black Miller Chapel.

But for Mark and Linda Brown of Mercer, that history runs much deeper and more personal.

“We got married here in 1999,’’ Linda Brown said.

The couple were among the hundreds that toured the Mercer County Historical Society’s Mercer buildings Saturday afternoon as part of its 75th anniversary.

Mark Brown was president of the society from 1981 to 1988, when he found the organization helpful in tracking his own family history. Both his maternal and paternal ancestors arrived on American shores from Ireland over 100 years ago, when millions of Irish people fled their native land in search of better prospects in the U.S.

“Both of them were men and one of them farmed with his nine children and sold lightning rods on the side for barns,’’ Brown said. “That fresh Irish brogue helped him sell a lot of them.’’

Researching family history is the top reason why people drop in or call the Society, Robert Lark, the Society’s president and administrator told the crowds while giving them tours.

“We have records for over 3,000 families,’’ Lark said.

Boyd.JPG

While touring the Mercer County Historical Society’s office and museum on Saturday, Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd discovered his family’s local history was contained in the Society’s records. Boyd said his first ancestors arrived in the county in 1820. The society gave tours of its Mercer buildings as part of its anniversary celebration.

Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd discovered his family was among them. While touring the Society’s museum, someone pulled a file filled with information about his ancestors.

He knew beforehand that his family settled in Mercer County around 1820.

“I see a lot of Boyd names here,’’ he said while reading.

The historical society has held lectures, usually on the first Tuesday of every month, on a variety historical topics, at the society’s home.

The program, halted over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return 7 p.m. Sept. 6, with a lecture on the notorious Andersonville Prison. The Confederate military prison during the Civil War saw about 13,000 Union soldiers perish from its unhealthy conditions.

Best.JPG

Linda Brown, left, and her husband Mark toured the Helen Black Miller Chapel in Mercer Saturday afternoon as part of the Mercer County Historical Society 75th anniversary. The chapel has a deep personal history for the Mercer couple as they were married there in 1999.

During the anniversary celebration, visitors toured the society’s main office, library and museum, which are packed with history ranging from the county’s early industrial days to sports memorabilia about past athletes.

Attached to the building is the Society’s Magoffin House, parts of which date to the 1820’s, when it was built by Dr. James Magoffin for his family.

A primitive bathtub used by its earliest inhabitants drew long stares.

A feeble sheet of metal with a sunken bowl, the tub could scarcely hold 5 gallons of water. Baths were usually taken just once a week and it was the father who took the first turn with the same water reused by his wife, with their children and infants following. It’s where the phrase, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,’’ came from, Lark said.

bath.JPG

This primitive bathtub, on display at the Mercer County Historical Society’s complex in Mercer, drew lots of chatter from those touring its buildings on Saturday. It was likely used by early Mercer County settlers who first arrived in the late 1700s. Baths were only taken about once a week with the water being reused by family members, Robert Lark, the Society’s president and administrator said. The tour was part of the Society’s 75th anniversary celebration.

“With everyone using the same water by the time it got to the infants it was so dirty they might not be seen so there was a danger of throwing the baby out with the bathwater,’’ he said.

Tags

Trending Video