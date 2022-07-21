MERCER — A Lawrence County man is in Mercer County Jail on charges stemming from a July 2021 car accident that killed a Wilmington High School student, and he is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Russell Thomas Cyphert, 22, of Volant, appeared in court Monday for his preliminary arraignment, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 before District Judge Daniel W. Davis.
Dylan Emery, a 17-year-old student at Wilmington Area High School, died of injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cyphert is in Mercer County jail after failing to post bail.
He is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, three counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence with a high rate of blood alcohol content, driving with a suspended license, driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit by 48 miles per hour, driving without a license, careless driving, reckless driving, four counts of failure to use safety belt, having small amount of marijuana for personal use, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.
The charges stem from a one-vehicle accident July 3, 2021, along Brent Road near Old Mercer Road in Springfield Township. State police said in a criminal complaint that they were dispatched to the scene at 10:31 p.m.
Police said Cyphert was driving westward on Brent Road with three other people in the vehicle.
While navigating a right turn, Cyphert allegedly lost control and the vehicle went off the south side of Brent Road, hit a couple trees on the driver’s side, overturned, and rolled across the road.
The vehicle eventually came to a rest on the north side of the road on its driver’s side, the complaint states.
Cyphert, who was unresponsive, was identified as the driver by the front seat passenger and multiple Springfield Township volunteer firefighters at the scene. Cyphert was treated by EMTs and later flown to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to his injuries.
Two passengers were taken to AHN Grove City for treatment.
Multiple opened beer cans, an opened bottle of Crown Royal liquor and a small amount of marijuana were seen within the vehicle, the complaint states.
Police said blood testing on Cypher found alcohol, THC and hydrocodone in his system.
The state police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist and forensic services units determined that Cyphert was driving 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, based on a download of the vehicle’s “black box” data. Cyphert was driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. All three passengers were juveniles, according to the complaint.
Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, who investigated the scene at the time of the accident, said the crash was unusual because rear seat passengers usually have a higher likelihood of surviving accidents.
“In this case, the rear driver’s side passenger died in this accident, and that’s extremely rare,” Acker said.
Acker said the delay in filing charges was due to the intensive nature of car crash investigations.
An average accident could “easily” take at least six months to receive a report from the CARS unit, he said, since investigators must consider various factors, including steering direction, position of the throttle, and positions of the vehicle occupants.
Other aspects of the investigation include completely photographing the crash scene and recreating the accident three-dimensionally.
However, Acker stressed that such accidents and fatalities can be avoided by slowing down, wearing seat belts and not driving under the influence, whether it’s drugs or alcohol.
“Anybody who’s wearing a seat belt has a significant likelihood of surviving,” Acker said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
