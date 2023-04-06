MERCER — A Lawrence County man will serve prison time for his part in a fatal crash two years ago.
Mercer County Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Russell Thomas Cyphert, 22, of Volant, to 3 to 6 years in prison and 4 years probation Thursday morning.
McEwen also sentenced Cyphert to pay $1,831 in fines, and court costs.
Cyphert previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle while DUI, two out of three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and four traffic citations.
The charges stem from a one-vehicle accident on July 3, 2021, when a vehicle driven by Cyphert left the road and crashed in Springfield Township. Two passengers were injured and a third passenger, Dylan Emery, 17, of Volant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later determined that Cyphert was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
During Cyphert's sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Murphy read two letters written by Michelle and Brooke Siegfried, which argued for the strongest punishment for Cyphert.
Michelle's letter in particular said Cyphert was not remorseful about the accident, despite the pain inflicted on Emery's friends and family, and that Cyphert had not changed his ways since the accident.
Michael Muha, Cyphert's attorney, argued that Cyphert was remorseful about the accident and that his actions were a "terrible mistake," and that Cyphert had been cooperative throughout the case.
Also speaking on Cyphert's behalf was his employer, Ron Blair, who said he hired Cyphert out of high school three years ago and was "the kind of kid I've been looking for for 10 or 12 years" in regards to Cyphert's conduct and work ethic.
Blair added that he understood Cyphert made a mistake and would have to live with the consequences, but said Cyphert was trying to better himself.
When McEwen asked Blair if he would trust Cyphert with his life, Blair responded "yes." McEwen then asked Blair if he would trust Cyphert with the life of his 16-year-old granddaughter, Blair again answered "yes."
McEwen asked Blair if he would still answer "yes" if he were aware of Cyphert's issues, to which Blair responded that he wasn't aware of Cyphert's issues.
Cyphert himself spoke during the sentencing and apologized for the accident, saying he regretted his actions "every day."
Before issuing the sentence, McEwen said he was concerned by Cyphert's history of speeding and abusing alcohol and controlled substances.
Since Cyphert will still be a "young man" when he leaves prison, McEwen added that Cyphert could either ignore the consequences of his actions, or embrace them and try to life a better life.
"You're lucky three people didn't die. You're lucky four people didn't die," McEwen said.
Cyphert was charged in connection with one-vehicle accident at 10:31 p.m. July 3, 2021, along Brent Road near Old Mercer Road in Springfield Township.
State police said Cyphert was driving west on Brent Road with three other people in the vehicle.
While navigating a right turn, Cyphert lost control and the vehicle went off the south side of Brent Road, hit a couple trees on the driver’s side, overturned, and rolled across the road.
The vehicle eventually came to a rest on the north side of the road on its driver’s side.
Cyphert, who was unresponsive, was identified as the driver by the front seat passenger and multiple Springfield Township volunteer firefighters at the scene. Cyphert was treated by EMTs and later flown to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to his injuries.
Two passengers were taken to AHN Grove City for treatment. Emery, then a student at Wilmington Area School District and a rear passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said multiple opened beer cans, an opened bottle of Crown Royal liquor and a small amount of marijuana were in the vehicle. Blood testing on Cypher found alcohol, THC and hydrocodone in his system.
The state police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist and forensic services units determined that Cyphert was driving 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, based on a download of the vehicle’s “black box” data. Cyphert was driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. All three passengers were juveniles.
