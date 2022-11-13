SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Tom Hubert is on thin ice.
Well – Hubert hopes he is in the upcoming weeks.
As the president of the Shenango Township supervisors he was among the nearly 40 volunteers who installed an outdoor ice skating rink Saturday morning at Shenango Township Park. The park sits immediately behind the township’s municipal building.
“Today was an inclusive day,’’ Hubert said of the volunteers. “It’s what a community is all about.’’
The rink is a temporary structure which can quickly be erected or dismantled. It took volunteers less than 90 minutes to assemble the pieces – mostly heavy plastic boards.
Running 20 feet long by 80 feet wide, the rink is a little over half the size of a standard NHL rink.
“This rink is designed so that it can easily be expanded,’’ Hubert said. “That’s something we may be looking at down the road.’’
The $16,000 rink is part of an overall $325,000 recreational project for the township. The township landed a $225,000 state grant for the project, and the rest came from its federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Already underway are new park additions that include a basketball court, two pickleball courts, a batting cage and an upgraded playground. That work could be completed as early as Christmas, Hubert said, but it’s not definite.
“We’re trying to create a community atmosphere,’’ he said.
One feature still lacking at the rink: ice.
Temperatures must continually stay below freezing for 3 to 4 days before a liner can be installed and filled with water. When ready, the Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department will pump 3 to 4 inches of water on top of the liner.
And that’s a major advantage over deeper ponds and lakes, such as Lake Julia in Buhl Park. Deep waters take longer to freeze solid.
Outdoor rinks can be kept frozen for much of the time during winters with “rink chillers.’’ The equipment is somewhat similar to refrigerator freezers and goes beneath the ice surface
“Next year we may be taking a hard look at adding chillers,’’ Hubert said.
A snow blower will be needed to remove snowfalls. Heavy snow creates a barrier between skates and the ice, making skating more difficult. Signs will be erected to ward off skaters if the ice isn’t solid enough. and hours will be set for its use.
Video monitors will be installed to curb rowdy behavior, Hubert said. and he noted that he township’s police station is adjacent to the park.
Ice skating will be free and is open to all, he added.
“At first I wasn’t sure how all of this worked,’’ said Kathryn Bach, 9 of Sharpsville, who was among the volunteers. “But an adult explained it to me and it all made sense.’’
Another young girl saw something among the volunteers that elders didn’t notice at first.
“There’s more kids here than adults,’’ she said.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 27314 and Cub Scout Pack 65 in the Shenango Valley volunteered their muscle-power for the day.
And that’s a good thing, Michelle Piccirilli, leader of the Girl Scout troop said.
“This shows what kids are capable of,’’ Piccirilli said. “We want them to participate in communities.’’
Shenango Township Park is at the Hubbard-West Middlesex Road (state Route 318) and Jackson Road. It sits behind the township’s municipal building. Visitors are asked to park vehicles in public spaces at the municipal building’s parking lot. If the lot is full, the park has an access road where parking is available near a shelter.
