SHARON — As WaterFire Sharon closes its 10th season, organizers are reflecting on how far the event has come.
“It’s the most amazing experience,” Joan Christy said of her involvement with WaterFire.
Mrs. Christy, who gathered with other volunteers at the boat launch on Friday afternoon, was specifically referring to her view from the water.
The Hermitage woman and her husband Dana serve as boat captains, and they’ve been volunteering since the inaugural WaterFire in 2013.The boats glide silently in the darkness, lighting then stoking the 55 brazier baskets floating in the Shenango River between the Connelly Boulevard and Silver Street bridges.
Today’s festivities include music, food, artisans and other vendors, children’s activities, Touch a Truck and more, culminating with a Native American blessing of the Shenango River by Leon Briggs and the lighting of the braziers on the water.
Karen Anderson, operations manager for WaterFire Sharon, has had her fingers crossed for good weather because part of the July 23 event was hampered by heavy rain.
The rain had cleared up by dusk, but some of the vendors had to pull out.
It’s hard when so much time, energy and money go into planning only for things to change in a matter of seconds, Anderson said.
But she is very much looking forward to a beautiful day today. Temperatures will reach nearly 70 degrees and the skies will be mostly sunny, according to the AccuWeather forecast.
And if something doesn’t go as planned, Anderson knows she can count on the volunteers.
“I couldn’t do it without them,” she said, adding that there are a lot of local students helping this year.
There’s a large group of local students helping out this time around, and there are some remaining volunteer opportunities for this year like removing the braziers on Oct. 1.
Visitors can stop at the volunteer registration table for more information.
Anderson is already looking ahead to next year, when new boat captains will be needed. They have to take a boater safety course that can be completed online, then they have to practice on the river.
“We need new people involved,” she said.
Volunteering on the boats gives folks a unique perspective of the event, Mrs. Christy said.
She’s learned where the river is lower in spots and quickly realized just how much behind-the-scenes work, like litter collection and weeding, goes into WaterFire.
The boat volunteers do get a chance to walk around and check out the vendors and activities before nightfall.
Mrs. Christy likes meeting with old and new friends, checking out the vendors and artwork, getting a bite to eat, and mingling with the crowd.
“It’s great to see that community support,” she said.
Emma Moyer of Sharon is the river coordinator, meaning she oversees the volunteers on the water.
She will be stationed on the State Street bridge over the river, also helping with the music during the lighting ceremony.
Her favorite part is seeing people’s reactions once the orb and all 55 braziers are lit.
Moyer grew up in Sharon and has great memories of spending time downtown, where her mother, Marcia Moyer, was a small business owner.
“It’s being part of something bigger and helping out your community,” she said.
A surprise is in the works for 8 p.m., when the crowd should keep their eyes on the river, Anderson said.
And admission and parking remain free with plenty of spots available around town, she said.
A complete schedule was published in a special section in The Herald on Friday, and more details can be found online at www.waterfiresharonpa.org and the “WaterFire Sharon, PA” Facebook page.
