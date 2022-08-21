HERMITAGE — A monument commemorating those Americans killed in the Vietnam War will be returning to Mercer County this week — and local residents will have a chance to both visit and volunteer.
A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., the Moving Wall — named because it moves around the country — will visit Mercer County from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Monday, Aug. 29.
The Moving Wall, featuring the names of more than 58,000 fallen Americans, will be at 2690 E. State St., Hermitage, next to John Flynn's Funeral Home, said Ted Haaz, president of the Avenue of 444 Flags Foundation and owner of Hillcrest Memorial Park cemetery. The cemetery is across the street.
The Moving Wall last visited Mercer County about six years ago, under the supervision of the late Tom Flynn, an Army veteran and previous owner of Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery and the creator of the Avenue of 444 Flags.
Flynn passed away in 2018, and Haaz eventually purchased Hillcrest about a year ago. Though not a veteran himself, Haaz said he has always supported veterans and veteran organizations, and wanted to bring the Moving Wall back to Mercer County.
"I have a cemetery in New Castle where I do a lot with veteran honor guards, so when I came up here I wanted to get involved and bring this thing back," Haaz said.
But unlike other monuments, the Moving Wall will be open 24/7 while it's in Mercer County, which means volunteers will be needed to staff the monument for those five days — starting with a motorcycle escort.
According to a press release, the motorcycle escort will provide cover for the Moving Wall as it travels to its destination on East State Street. Motorcyclists are asked to be at the staging area by 8:15 a.m. at the Park Inn by Radisson in West Middlesex.
Haaz said about 200 motorcyclists already have registered, since many motorcycle organizations in the area are either outright veteran groups or associated with veterans in various ways.
But there are plenty of other volunteer positions to fill, such as people to assemble and later break down the monument, greeters, chaperones to help find names, and security. Tasks are broken down into four-hour shifts.
As of Thursday, Haaz said they had about half of the necessary volunteers signed up, including a Boy Scout troop that will cover one evening's shifts from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and a pair of veterans who will handle security in alternating shifts.
To help simplify the registration process, Haaz said the foundation set up a page at SignUp.com which breaks down the different positions by each date, and which positions are full.
"People can sign up for multiple time slots or multiple days if they want to," Haaz said.
Aside from the Moving Wall, Haaz said there will a tent set up with biographical information on 44 Mercer County residents who were killed in Vietnam, giving visitors a chance to learn about the local connection to the conflict.
The monument will also give visitors the chance to visit the Avenue of 444 Flags, which features a flag raised for every day Americans were held captive during the Iran Hostage Crisis from 1979-81, and the War on Terror Memorial, both of which will be across the street at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
"It's meant to be an educational thing for the community because a lot of people don't know a lot about Vietnam, so we're also tying it in with the Avenue of 444 Flags and the War on Terror Memorial we have," Haaz said.
Admission will be free, with reserved handicapped parking. Haaz said there will also be a cart to help visitors with mobility issues. Paper and crayons will be provided for anyone to make a rubbing of familiar names etched in the panels.
To volunteer, visit signup.com/go/OwcWTLg. Motorcycle riders interested in the escort can also visit the link or contact Bradley Alan at the Mercer County Veterans Affairs office at 724-662-7511 or balan@mercercountypa.gov.
Daily donations of ice and bottles of water for the visitors and volunteers will be appreciated.
For questions, call the Avenue of 444 Flags Foundation office at 724-346-3818. Information can also be found at avenueofflags.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.