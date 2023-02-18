Saturday was a busy day in Mercer County for local politics.
Both Democrats and Republicans held events for their party’s candidates, aiming to get enough signatures for inclusion on the May 16 primary election ballot.
Democratic members of the board of Hermitage commissioners gathered at the Hermitage city building, and the Mercer County Republican Party hosted its event at the Brandy Springs Community Center in Mercer.
“They want to meet as many people as they can,” Diane Syphrit said in Hermitage.
She is the state committeewoman for Democrats in Mercer County, and was on hand to share information about the state judicial seats on the ballot.
Marianne Setterberg and Jim Mortimer of Wheatland appreciated being able to learn more about the candidates and local issues, especially the upcoming merger between Hermitage and Wheatland.
Wheatland residents will vote for Hermitage municipal officials, but Farrell School Board members — the borough will remain in Farrell Area School District — this year ahead of the official merger, which goes into effect Jan. 1.
Democratic candidates collecting signatures for Hermitage commissioner included Brian Skibo and Michael Niddel and incumbents William Moder III and Duane Piccirilli. The city commissioners board has three open seats. The top two finishers in the Nov. 7 general election will win four-year terms and the third-place finisher will earn a two-year term.
James McLusky of Lackwannock Township, a Democrat running for Mercer County commissioner, was also in attendance.
All three county commissioners’ seats are up for election this year. The two Republican commissioners — Chairman Matt McConnell and Scott Boyd — are not seeking re-election.
Democratic Commissioner Tim McGonigle is running for re-election. There are two nominations for each party and the top three finishers in the general election will serve a four-year term.
Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage board of commissioners who is running for his sixth term, said city officials are looking forward to the merger.
It’s just one of the exciting things on the horizon in addition to a final decision on the mall’s future, the town center project and the FedEx distribution center, said Moder, who has served on the board since 2004.
Skibo, who ran for city commissioner in 2021, wants to work on economic development, making neighborhoods safer and implementing measures that could help keep younger residents in the area.
And he’s also been hearing from local seniors, who would like to have more public transportation options.
Niddel now a member of on Wheatland Souncil, which has provided him with experience that he believes would benefit Hermitage, like the borough’s code enforcement and rental property ordinances.
He’d like to see an expansion of the industrial corridor and hopes that the city can work on getting the property on state Route 18 between the mall an Walmart developed.
McLusky, who has owned McLusky Showcase Kitchens and Baths for 36 years, is seeking office for the first time.
He is tired of the left and right not working together, and he wants to change that.
“I just see a real need,” he said.
He says being a business owner has given him a unique skill set — one that could help him foster the trades to keep younger residents in the region.
Republicans
In Mercer, folks enjoyed homemade soup and baked goods while making the rounds to chat with Republican candidates collecting signatures for various county and state offices.
Hope Dalessandro of Lackawannock Township said her main concern as a voter is restoring conservative values in the state.
Andrew Bucci, who serves on Hermitage School Board, said Mercer County needs to bring in more jobs and prevent further population decline.
Roy “Trey” Wilt is vying for Mercer County commissioner. The Greenville resident works for Penn-Northwest Development Corp. and wants to help the county focus on economic and workforce development and keeping young people in the area.
Richard Stachel, a Pine Township supervisor, is also running for county commissioner.
He too has his eye on the population decline, which hurts businesses and real estate.
“That has to change,” Stachel said.
His current seat in the township expires Dec. 31, and he’d like to be able to represent the eastern part of the county on the board of the commissioners.
Tanya Williams of Pymatuning Township, now the county’s deputy prothonotary is running for prothonotary, a position held for the past 12 years by Ruth Bice, who is retiring.
She is the only candidate so far, but Ginny Steese Richardson, chair of the Mercer County Republican Party, wanted to recognize Bice for working for the county for a total of 44 years.
Williams and Bice said they fielded a lot of questions about the role of the prothonotary — that department handles civil records, lawsuits, family law, passports and judgments.
Individuals interested in running for office as a Democrat or Republican can pick up candidate packets in the election office at the Mercer County Courthouse, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Candidates were allowed to start circulating petitions on Feb. 14 and can do so until March 7.
An official list of candidates for the primary election will be available on March 17. Info: Visit mercercountypa.gov/election or call 724-662-7542.
