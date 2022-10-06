EDITOR’S NOTE: State Rep. Parke Wentling, McGonigle’s Republican opponent, did not respond to The Herald’s requests for an interview.
HERMITAGE – As the November election draws near, Timothy M. McGonigle speaks out about tough issues and his opponent.
McGonigle, now serving as a Mercer County commissioner, is a Democrat running for state representative of the 7th district of Pennsylvania. If elected, he would take the place of Mark Longietti. Redistricting after the 2020 census pulled in the residence of state Rep. Parke Wentling, a Republican who has represented the 17th district since 2015.
McGonigle said he expects a close campaign, during which he continues to work every day to earn the votes of his fellow citizens.
“That is why I am knocking on so many doors in Mercer County, introducing myself to voters and listening to their concerns,” McGonigle said. “That is why I make myself accessible at community events.”
He said the campaign is moving at lightning speed.
McGonigle said the biggest issue for his campaign is providing the community with the level of service they have come to expect, while being their trusted voice in Harrisburg.
“I am proud to have Mark Longietti’s endorsement and I think his office has provided excellent service to our constituents,” he said. “I intend to provide that same high level of service.”
McGonigle said he pledges to maintain offices in the Shenango Valley and Greenville, and will keep Longietti’s staff.
McGonigle said his opponent has made no such statement.
“I think that he is an honorable man, but we have real differences in how we approach this office,” McGonigle said.
He said he is concerned about some of Wentling’s votes as a sitting legislator.
McGonigle, who lives in Hermitage with his wife Christina, and has three adult daughters, said two of them took advantage of Penn State Shenango’s dual enrollment program while attending Hickory High School. The program saved McGonigle’s family thousands of dollars and allowed his daughters to earn a full semester of credits before they started their freshman year at Penn’s State main campus in State College.
“Mr. Wentling voted to cut off state funding for Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh,” he said. “If he had his way on that issue, the future of Penn State Shenango would be threatened and tuition for our in-state students would nearly double.”
McGonigle said that Wentling also voted for a school voucher scheme that would take money from local schools and result in higher property taxes.
He added that he was disappointed that when a bipartisan group of local officials came together to urge the governor to reopen Mercer County business at the same time as surrounding counties, Wentling did not participate.
“I will always stand up for Mercer County and not leave that to others,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle addressed tough issues, including abortion, relating that he strongly believe that there is an obligation to educate today’s youth in order to prevent future unwanted pregnancies.
“I am pro-life, but I have always supported exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at stake,” McGonigle said. “I would consider any proposals through that lens.”
Addressing the issue of inflation, McGonigle said it is a serious problem right now, and families are hurting because the cost of the things they need have been rising.
“Inflation is a worldwide problem that can be traced to the effects of the pandemic, including some of the policies put in place to deal with the pandemic,” he said. “Most of the options to deal with inflation are at the national level.”
At the state level, McGonigle would avoid raising the gas tax. He would also like to connect people with businesses that are looking for workers, which would help address supply chain issues.
The next representative would face an almost immediate vote on potential amendments to the state Constitution, including potential amendments that would declare that women have no right to abortion and requiring voters to present identification at every election.
The process for adopting amendments to the state Constitution calls for the legislature to pass the proposals in two consecutive sessions before approval by voters. The governor cannot veto a proposed amendment.
Pennsylvania’s legislature approved the proposed amendments and will have to do so no later than early February for it to be included on the May primary ballot.
McGonigle said legislators have to think carefully before making changes to the state constitution are made.
“As of late, it seems that there are a lot of proposals to amend the state constitution and some of them are about taking rights away from people, which is very concerning,” McGonigle said. “We need to make sure we do not make it unnecessarily difficult for people to vote who are eligible to vote.”
McGonigle is a lifelong resident of Mercer County with strong community roots. He is serving his second term as a county commissioner.
McGonigle has served as co-owner of McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory and McGonigle Ambulance, with operations in Sharon and New Castle. McGonigle also served on the Hermitage School Board for about three years.
McGonigle said he will continue to be an advocate for Mercer County.
“I will always advocate for what is best for the people and businesses here in Mercer County,” McGonigle said “I will work across party lines and I will make sure that our community receives its fair share of state resources.”
