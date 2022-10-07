“It’s not a United States. It’s a ‘divided states.’”
That’s how U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) described the current state of U.S. politics ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Kelly, who is seeking a seventh term, is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Pennsylvania 16th Congressional District.
Kelly believes that this nation is at a critical state in its history, believing that a “radical minority” is running the country into the ground with its policies.
“The culture that we grew up in is gone now,” Kelly said. “I’m surprised everyone is not outraged.”
Energy
Kelly said it is vital for the nation, particularly Pennsylvania, to take advantage of its vast natural resources it has at its disposal.
He said Pennsylvania can be “the Saudi Arabia of America” with its abundance of natural gas, negating the nation’s reliance on foreign oil from places like the Middle East and Russia.
Kelly said the key to revitalizing the economy is by addressing America’s energy crisis, whereas instead of relying on one or two places in the world for oil, to work on producing it domestically, which in turn, could help solve the global supply chain shortages.
He is also against the notion that using natural gas and fossil fuels like coal are bad for the environment, stating many power plants and coal factories are using energy efficient materials and “clean coal.”
Education
Kelly believes that it should not only be up to parents/guardians on where their children attend school, but it should be up to them to decide what their children are taught in school.
He encourages them to take an active role in their children’s education, asking school boards what their children are learning.
“Children are 100 percent our future,” Kelly said.
Policy over party
Kelly said he loves his district but hates going to Washington D.C. because he feels whoever is in the “minority party” at the time has no real say in policy making.
He said everything in D.C. is polarized, where electors are more concerned about their political party over policies that would benefit the public.
“It’s not a pure democracy,” Kelly said. “It’s driven by a false narrative. The smallest voice deserves to be acknowledged.”
He also believes that many voters lost their faith in the integrity of the country’s election system over the results of the 2020 Presidential election, and believes that provisions in Pennsylvania’s Voting Act 77, including no-excuse mail-in voting, are unconstitutional and should be implemented by an amendment to the state Constitution.
Service
Kelly said he is proud of the work and dedication his staff of all three of his offices provide. Kelly has offices in Erie, Sharon and Butler.
He said, before the COVID-19 pandemic, his offices were ranked in the top three for all 535 members of Congress for three consecutive terms.
“We provide the best constituent service around,” Kelly said.
Kelly said his staff will continue to help the people of District 16 thoroughly if reelected, and said residents should look at his accomplishments through his 12 years of service, stating if anyone is upset at all, to speak up and let him know.
Above all, Kelly said he wants to help the residents of his district the most, creating policies and gaining resources to help them out along the way.
