FARRELL — When Roland Barksdale-Hall asked the children in his Wakanda Scholars group what symbols they would use to decorate their masks, 7-year-old Grace Santiago had only one answer.
“A unicorn,” she said, as if the unicorn on her tan long-sleeved shirt didn’t answer the question for her.
Sure enough, as many of the other children decorated their plastic masks to match Black Panther masks like the ones they saw last week at a screening of “Wakanda Forever,” Grace used watercolor paint and marked hers in pastel shades of pink and blue, with a painted on unicorn horn.
“It’s friendly,” she said when she asked why she chose a unicorn theme for her mask.
And that was kind of the point.
Grace chose her animal theme after Barksdale-Hall explained the Black and Indigenous traditions of choosing spirit animals to represent characteristics such as courage and, yes, friendliness.
The mask-painting session Wednesday was part of the scholars after-school program at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley’s Stey-Nevant branch in Farrell.
In the program’s latest series, Barksdale-Hall and Jared Parks offered academic and character instruction wrapped in “Wakanda Forever,” the latest offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Participants in the mask-painting session received a “Black Panther” graphic book, courtesy of the Mercer County Unit of the NAACP.
Parks is director of Subivu, a Farrell-based mindfulness-based education program.
Parks said the “Wakanda Scholars” sessions aim to “connect the dots between the fictional Wakanda,” and the real world.
“We want them to understand that they are part of something much bigger than themselves,” he said.
The mask-making session Wednesday was more than just painting, said Barksdale-Hall, who talked about character traits linked to different colors the young people would paint on the masks, and extending that to values that they should embrace.
“All of these animals represent characteristics,” said Barksdale-Hall, a volunteer with the library and local historian, “When we look at the Black Panther, he was strong and he was wise.”
The connection to Marvel’s cinematic universe engaged Jasir Hughes, 12, of Farrell. Hughes is a fan of the comic books — when Barksdale-Hall mispronounced the word “vibranium,” the fictional mineral upon which Wakanda’s wealth is built,” Hughes corrected him.
But even without the Wakanda connection, Hughes regularly attends the library, which has a photo collage dedicated to his grandfather, library supporter Lawrence Hughes, who died in 2020.
“It’s a really fun program,” Jasir said.
Most of the children — including 9-year-old Jahari Barrington of Farrell — decorated their masks in the manner of the Black Panther movie character. Barrington is a fan of “Black Panther,” and especially admires T’Challa’s sister, who plays a central role in “Wakanda Forever.”
“I like Black Panther a lot,” she said. “I like Princess Shuri, too.”
The lesson of “Wakanda Forever,” as far as Parks is concerned, is that the kids sitting at the tables in Stey-Nevant library can be heroes, every bit as much as characters in the comic books and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
For his historical lessons, Parks taps into pre-colonial history, reaching back to the mythology of the Egyptian and Nubian empires of northeast Africa, including Horus, or Heru, represented symbolically as the sun.
Parks linked the character Heru — through Greek mythology — to the modern-day word “hero.”
“What we want to do with our young people is to help them connect the dots,” “They have that purpose to connect to their own Heru, connect to the hero inside themselves.”
