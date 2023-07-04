HERMITAGE — As he reflects on his 32-year career, Tom Darby — former manager of the Hermitage Municipal Authority and superintendent of the city’s Wastewater Pollution Control Department — said he has many people he’s enjoyed working with and accomplishments he’s proud of.
But as he looks forward to his retirement, which took effect on Friday, June 30, there are some things Darby said he won’t miss from his time at the Hermitage Food Waste To Energy and Wastewater Reclamation Facility.
“I’m probably not going to miss the smell,” said Darby, a few days before his retirement.
Darby’s career began in 1974, when he worked as a draftsman in the engineering department of Hickory Township, as Hermitage was known at the time.
Darby later joined the firm Northwest Engineering in 1977 and proceeded to work with township officials on a $9 million project that extended sewer lines along numerous streets including Lamor Road, North Keel Ridge Road, Spangler Road and East State Street.
In 1985, Darby returned to the city when he was hired as a manager for the Hermitage Municipal Authority in 1985 by then-City Manager Terry Fedorchak.
A few years later in 1988, former superintendent Joe Augustine retired and Darby was promoted to the position.
During that time, Darby found himself working not only with his coworkers and city officials, but often meeting with residents at their homes to discuss upcoming projects and not only informing residents but sometimes amending plans as-needed.
“We had someone who had a little pet cemetery in their yard, so we moved a line over a few feet for them,” Darby said.
However, the biggest project during Darby’s tenure was the introduction of the food-to-waste program at the wastewater-treatment plant, which converts food waste into methane gas. This methane is then used to generate electricity, which is sold back to FirstEnergy.
The program, which Darby said started around 2007 or 2008, came at a time when the plant was already undergoing some necessary upgrades in equipment.
Although there were no nearby facilities converting waste into energy, Darby was familiar with the idea and decided that, since Hermitage’s treatment plant was going to need new equipment anyway, then city officials could look at incorporating the technology into its operations.
Thanks to the support of the Hermitage Municipal Authority, the city commissioners and other officials, Darby said the plant was able to make the project a reality and eventually expanded to taking food waste.
Over the years, the sources of food waste have ranged from local suppliers like Dean Dairy to federally-confiscated counterfeit honey produced in China.
“There’s really not a lot of places that are doing this, especially not municipalities,” Darby said.
On average, the plant can produce about 90,000 to 100,000 cubic feet of methane gas per day. Despite the program’s apparent success, Darby said there were still some mistakes made, such as how food waste’s acidic properties can damage iron piping.
That’s why the plant’s piping is in the process of being replaced with stainless steel pipe, he said.
However, the program has drawn attention locally, nationally and internationally, including the city being named as one of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence, with the food-to-waste program best exemplifying the theme of “Innovative Community/Governmental Initiatives.”
Darby himself has also had a chance to talk about the program at multiple places, including trips to Phoenix, Seattle, Baltimore and even Denmark.
“It’s a combination of things that have made our program here at the city successful, because it would be really difficult to imitate if you were starting from scratch,” Darby said.
Even though he won’t be at the plant anymore, Darby said he does have a few things that he plans to enjoy in retirement, such as biking, spending time with his 12 grandchildren and researching local history.
In particular, Darby — one of the Hermitage Historical Society’s three founding members — enjoys studying the history of Neshannock, which was once a bustling coal mining town that peaked in the 1870s and 1880s but is now a largely rural community.
“At one point it had saloons, an undertaker, trains that came through, and seven churches. It was a whole town,” Darby said.
Taking the position of superintendent after Darby’s retirement is Wayne Covert, a Marine Corps veteran who has worked with the city since June of 1991.
When he left the military, Covert joined the city as a seasonal flagman. Covert eventually became an operator with the sewer department in 1996, then a collections operator and finally assistant superintendent in 2018.
Covert said one of the challenges moving forward will be the upcoming merger of the borough of Wheatland with the city of Hermitage, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
This process will involve reviewing Wheatland’s pump station, which was built in about 1991, and the borough’s sewer lines.
“Right now, industrial Wheatland’s waste has always come to Hermitage, but the residential areas of Wheatland have always had their waste go toward Farrell,” Covert said.
The Hermitage Municipal Authority is also in the process of extending sewer lines to properties on Virginia, Miller and South Neshannock roads, which Covert said could help improve existing properties while opening up vacant land for future development.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said Covert’s appointment would continue the city’s emphasis on environmental stewardship.
“Wayne will be an innovative and effective leader, will continue to upgrade facilities, strengthen the Food Waste to Energy Program, and will assure the city’s compliance with state and federal regulations,” Hinkson said.
Before he retired, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners recognized Darby was recognized at their June 21 with a proclamation from the city for his 38 years of service, as well as proclamations by representatives of state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Parke Wentling.
As he shook Darby’s hand, Hinkson thanked Darby for his internationally-recognized work, and for responsibly handling millions of dollars in funds and equipment. Darby in-turn thanked Hinkson for his support and for being a “great boss” over the years.
Commissioners President Duane Piccirilli, who presented Darby the city’s proclamation, was also a commissioner when Darby first presented the food-to-waste idea to city officials.
Piccirilli said the idea sounded like something out of science fiction, or the kind of project someone would see in another country like Holland instead of Mercer County, but that Darby made it possible at the city of Hermitage.
“He had a dream, and Tom worked very hard to make it happen. We’re very proud of him,” Piccirilli said.
Board Vice President William Moder was also a commissioner during the project’s beginning, and said that although the idea was very new for the area, Darby had “done his homework” and worked with the Municipal Authority before presenting his idea to the commissioners.
“A lot of where we are right now, and being in a great position for the future, is because of Tom and his staff,” Moder said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.