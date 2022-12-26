FARRELL — More than 50 people and pets were evacuated from a Farrell apartment complex on Christmas Eve because of water damage from frozen pipes.
In a Facebook post, Farrell fire Chief Mike Renner said the department was dispatched at 10:58 a.m. Saturday due to a water main break at the complex, causing major flooding on the first floor and structural damage.
The three-story Mercer County Housing Authority complex, Farrell First Choice Homes, is at Spearman Avenue and Roemer Boulevard.
Although not an easy task under ideal conditions, Renner credited the department’s firefighters along with those agencies that assisted during the evacuation, including the Farrell Police Department, Mercer County Community Transit, the housing authority, and other neighboring departments that responded.
“Our guys went above and beyond to serve and protect today,” Renner said in the post Saturday evening.
