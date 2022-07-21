SHARON – A water main break Thursday on a steep street in Sharon afternoon caused a torrent and shuttered a section of another street favored for travel by employees of nearby industrial companies.
“When I looked out the door and saw all that water coming the down the street was a real shock,’’ said Gloria Merchant, whose home sits at the base of Brooklyn Street near North Sharpsville Avenue.
A century-old, 8-inch, cast iron pipe owned by Aqua Pennsylvania burst about halfway up Brooklyn Street from North Sharpsville Avenue shortly before 3 p.m., said Zach Martin, Aqua’s area manager. About 15 customers in that corridor lost water service.
A crater, estimated to be 4 feet deep, marked the place on Brooklyn Avenue where the pipe burst.
Water carried silt and rocks from the road base down to Sharpsville Avenue. Sharon police closed several blocks of the street for about three hours after the water main break.
Police reopened the road about 5:45 p.m. with the help of an Aqua contractor.
“Wilson Excavating responded quickly for us and cleaned up the street,’’ Martin said.
Much of the debris settled in front of the Sharon Coating factory along North Sharpsville Avenue, but no lost production time was reported.
Martin said Aqua planned to have service restored to the affected customers before midnight Friday. Ultimately, the water main break would only accelerate plans already in the works.
“That section of pipe was due to be replaced in the next couple of years,’’ he said. “We’ll be upgrading the line there now as part of the fix.’’
Aqua will have road contractor crews at the site this morning to begin repairs, Martin added.
“It may be temporary pavement to get everyone through the weekend and then have it repaved by next week,’’ he said.
Merchant was fearful that she wouldn’t be able to use her car if the street was closed for her scheduled kidney dialysis appointment early Friday.
“I don’t know how I’m going to get out,’’ she said.
But Martin said that wouldn’t be a problem – Merchant and other residents would be able to use roads in the area.
“Nobody’s car is going to be boxed out,’’ he said.
Aqua had a similar water main burst in October 2020 on Sharon’s West Hill.
The incident marked Sharon’s second utility disruption this week. On Tuesday afternoon, up to 500 Penn Power customers in the city lost power when a truck carrying asphalt for a road repaving contractor hired by Sharon clipped main power lines and downed a utility pole on Griswold Street.
The accident disabled several traffic lights along the four-lane U.S. Route 62, which is East Connelly Boulevard in Sharon, and the busy intersections had to be closed temporarily for safety. Police continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.