SHARON – Originally from Connecticut, Odin Smith found it a little dark when he arrived in downtown Sharon over a decade ago.
“WaterFire Sharon made it brighter,’’ Smith said.
The first WaterFire Sharon was held in 2013. Saturday is the first of two events this year in the city’s downtown.
Light has always anchored WaterFire Sharon.
This multi-sensory art extravaganza culminates in the evening when logs are lighted in 55 floating metal baskets in the Shenango River. Soothing recorded music is played to set the mood.
Craftmakers, artisans, culinary professionals and other vendors will offer a variety of goods. Smith owns The Emerald Tablet at 42 E. State St., a shop that offers items covering the new age and spiritual worlds.
And light plays a role.
A meteorite, with a price tag of $800, has naturally-infused amber crystals. Place the piece in front of bright white light and the crystals glow.
A chain with a moldavite centerpiece also has its charms. It’s a type of natural glass formed after a meteorite impact.
It looks a bit drab. But pass a color light through it and an intricate interior is revealed.
“This absolutely does something,’’ Smith said of moldavite. “It’s very energetic, and one of the things it does is show you the things you need to work on.’’
Studio 83, a pottery and teaching shop, will likely have 10 of its artisans showcasing their creations at WaterFire, Walt Herrmann, the store’s owner, said.
One of its members, Ron Krygowski, plans on offering his plaques for sale.
“People like to buy smaller, utilitarian things at WaterFire because they don’t want to carry something heavy all day,’’ Krygowski said.
For Walt Novosel, the day will be a baptism under fire. Novosel owns The Block, a new restaurant that just opened at the former Brewtus Brewing on Chestnut Street downtown.
“We’ll be ready,’’ he said.
The building is divided up so that each room has a different look and its own offerings.
Its patio has a tiki bar with Polynesian cuisine such as deep fried conch – a sea snail. The first floor has an Irish pub and German beer hall with a speakeasy, with a concealed door, in the basement.
“We’ll have a quick service window for WaterFire where people can get beer and cider,’’ Novosel said.
In keeping with tradition, WaterFire will honor three people as “orb lighters’’ who will light the bridge fire brazier to signal kickoff of the metal basket lighting in the Shenango River:
• Nick Cerroni, Community Library of the Shenango Valley’s technical services librarian.
• Dominic Mastropietro III, principal in charge of HBK CPAs and Consultants’s Hermitage office. He also serves on WaterFire Sharon’s board.
• Tom Perman, ACTS Performing Arts Center board member and president.
WaterFire will have multiple events throughout the day and evening. Artisans will open their street booths in the early afternoon and the food court will open at 2 p.m.
A children’s fun zone will open at 3 p.m. Located at the corner of Shenango Avenue and East State Street, it will have interactive projects, crafts, games and a music wall. Parents are required to stay with their children.
New this year is The Gaming Plaza, which will be located outside of ICG Hobbies and Games downtown Sharon store at West State Street and Water Avenue. Among its features: life-size outdoor games such as Jenga and a chess board.
Live musical entertainment during the day and evening includes individual artists Aaron Shaw, Ally Grand and the bands Qwister, 2nd Avenue Project and The Labra Brothers.
Leon Briggs, a Tonawanda Seneca, will be on hand to talk about the Native American experience, and Sharon Historical Society will lead free history walks of the North Sharon neighborhood. Three identical tours start at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes, 667 Thornton St. at Hall Avenue.
Also, Jimmy Pyro, a fire-breathing, eating and dance performer ,will join the evening festivities.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all of this,’’ Novosel said.
A special section with a complete WaterFire Sharon scheduled starts on page D-1. More information on the Sharon Historical Society history walks is on C-1. Also visit: waterfiresharonpa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.