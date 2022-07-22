SHARON – WaterFire Sharon returns today, with festivities throughout the city’s downtown from 2 to 11 p.m.
The event theme is “Hollywood,” with a celebration of movies. There will be a “WaterFire Walk of Fame” with stars bearing the names of celebrities, and movie-themed selfie stands.
Children 12 and younger can compete in a sidewalk chalk art contest, with Dairy Queen gift cards for the winner. The art contest will be sponsored by and held outside Fringe Benefit Services, 79 E. Connelly Blvd.
The main stage musical performance schedule features Ruby from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Beatlemania Magic from 5:30 to 8 and The Four Kings and a Queen from 9:30 to 11. Ally Grande will perform a special concert at 8 p.m. on the State Street Bridge.
But WaterFire’s main attraction, as always, will be the Shenango River. At dusk, volunteers in boats will light the 55 braziers, which were filled with wood on Friday.
Leon Briggs, a Native American of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, bless of the river at 9 p.m.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, and state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, will have the honor of lighting the signature WaterFire Sharon orb on the State Street Bridge.
Musicians Dan Hogan and Brianna Bojiewski, and fire performer Jimmy Pyro will perform from boats on the Shenango River.
The Sharon Historical Society will lead history walks in the Case Avenue neighborhood. The walks will commence at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., starting at the State Street side of Sharon High School, 1129 E. State St. The walk is about 1.2 miles and covers uneven ground.
WaterFire includes a food court, children’s activities, vendors, the Sharon High School Robotics team, and other attractions, including downtown art installations. Most of the vendors will be on East and Eest State Street downtown and Chestnut Street.
WaterFire Sharon has been among the Shenango Valley’s biggest summer events since its inception in 2013. The event was held two to three times a year until 2020, when organizers canceled it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharon held its first post-pandemic WaterFire in September of 2021, and the event is returning to a twice-a-year schedule this year. The next WaterFire Sharon will be Saturday, Sept. 24.
