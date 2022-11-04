LAKE TOWNSHIP — No one was hurt when a motorist encountered an unmanned horse and buggy last month in Lake Township.
The unidentified driver was heading west in the 700 block of Fredonia Road around 8:25 p.m. Oct. 27 when they saw the buggy heading east in the middle of the road, state police said in a news release.
The driver of the sport-utility vehicle slowed down and moved toward the northern shoulder of the road.
The horse and buggy, which was unmarked and had no working lights, sideswiped the driver’s side of the SUV, causing damage in several places.
After the collision, the horse broke free from the buggy and continued heading east, police said.
The buggy came to a stop in the middle of the road.
The horse was found and police said they were unable to determine ownership.
ANYONE WITH information is asked to call state police at 724-662-6162.
